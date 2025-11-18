Slovakia U21s 0-4 England U21s: Ethan Nwaneri, Josh King and Divin Mubama score in comfortable win

England overtook Slovakia at the top of their European Under-21 Championships qualifying group after a 4-0 victory in Presov made it five successive wins with clean sheets.

The defending champions now have a two-point lead with a match in hand at the halfway stage of the campaign.

Stoke's on-loan Manchester City striker Divin Mubama scored twice, to take his tally to five in five internationals, while Fulham's Josh King netted his first at this level just five minutes after coming on as a substitute after Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri had made it 2-0.

Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens impressed in another relatively straightforward win, setting up the 18th-minute opener.

His looping cross from left to right was hooked back from the byline beyond the far post by Tyrique George and Mubama nodded in from close range.

Image: Ethan Nwaneri was on the scoresheet as England's U21s thrashed Slovakia

It was England's only real chance of the first half, with Matej Riznic and Timotej Hranica both having opportunities to equalise before the break.

Seconds after the restart, Slovakia goalkeeper Adam Hrdina tipped Sydie Peck's shot on to the post and pounced on the rebound, while a brilliant weaving run from Gittens saw his shot parried into the path of Mubama who was flagged offside as he headed in.

But the visitors were not to be denied and when Peck lifted a ball over the top and Nwaneri lobbed the advancing goalkeeper from just outside the penalty area.

The under-employed Tommy Setford superbly denied Jakub Pira in a one-on-one, although the striker was offside, but could only watch as Samuel Gidi floated a lob wide from 40 yards.

However, Slovakia's resistance was ended in the 73rd minute when Brooke Norton-Cuffey's driving run set up Rico Lewis to square for King to sweep home first-time.

King then turned provider after stealing possession 25 yards out, allowing Mubama to clip home three minutes from time.