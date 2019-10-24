Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Wolves: Stunning Europa League comeback sees Wanderers win

Raul Jimenez scored from the spot to give Wolves a 2-1 lead

Wolves came from behind to win 2-1 away to Slovan Bratislava to move up into the qualification spots in Europa League Group K.

Romain Saiss' long-range shot and Raul Jimenez's penalty turned the game around in the second half as Slovan lost for the first time in their new stadium, ending a 33-game unbeaten run.

Wolves even survived a late red card for substitute Diogo Jota as they secured back-to-back away wins in the Europa League.

Player ratings Wolves: Patricio (6); Boly (7), Coady (6), Kilman (7); Doherty (6), Saiss (7), Gibbs-White (5), Moutinho (7), Vinagre (7); Jimenez (7), Cutrone (5)



Subs: Traore (9), Jota (5), Dendoncker (6)



Slovan: Greif (5); Medvedev (6), Abena (6), Bozhikov (6), De Marco (5); Ibrahim (6), De Kamps (6); Daniel (6), Holman (5), Moha (7); Sporar (7)



Subs: Da Silva (6), Ljubicic (6), Cavric (6)



Man of the Match: Adama Traore

It was the introduction of Adama Traore at half-time that turned the game in Wolves' favour after a poor first half played out in front of a strange atmosphere following UEFA sanctions.

The game was originally supposed to be behind closed doors but local schoolchildren eventually made up much of the crowd and the youngsters got to see the home side go ahead in the 11th minute.

Slovan Bratislava players celebrate scoring against Wolves in the Europa League

Andraz Sporar had already given the defence a warning before beating Rui Patricio at the near post when his left-footed shot took a slight deflection off Wolves skipper Conor Coady.

The best chance of an equaliser before the break fell to Willy Boly but his header from Joao Moutinho's free-kick went wide and that was about as good as it got until Traore came on.

Slovan had no answer to his pace and several chances followed before Saiss attempted an ambitious shot from distance that bounced awkwardly for goalkeeper Dominik Greif.

Wolves' Romain Saiss scored the equaliser against Slovan Bratislava

Wolves took the lead five minutes later when Vernon De Marco pushed Jimenez inside the box and the Mexican duly converted calmly from the resulting penalty.

Jota was booked twice in a matter of moments late on to reduce Wolves to 10 men but they saw the game out to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven games.

What an impact from the substitute. The game was so open in the first half and it was crying out for his presence. Nuno recognised that and the switch of formation to 3-4-3 allowed Traore and Matt Doherty to double up down the right wing and wreak havoc. He changed the entire momentum of the match.

Wolves' win in stats

Slovan Bratislava suffered their first defeat in their last nine European home games after winning seven and drawing one of their previous eight.

Wolves have won all five of their away games in Europe so far this season, netting 14 goals while conceding only four in return.

Wolves picked up their third red card of the season in all competitions, more than any other Premier League side.

Wolves have scored penalties in consecutive games in all competitions for the first time since November 2017.

Since the start of last season, Raul Jimenez has netted 27 goals in all competitions for Wolves, 13 more than any other player for the club.

What's next?

There is no rest for Wolves because they travel to Newcastle in Premier League action live on Super Sunday before facing Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.