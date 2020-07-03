Southampton vs Man City preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Norwich vs Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday (kick-off 7pm).

Team news

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is dealing with a number of injury concerns ahead of Manchester City's visit, but Moussa Djenepo and Jack Stephens are available for Sunday's Premier League match.

Image: Moussa Djenepo should be back in the Saints ranks

The Saints boss said Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sofiane Boufal are unlikely to feature after missing last weekend's win at Watford, while Nathan Tella and Yan Valery are doubts.

Jannik Vestergaard is struggling with a muscle problem but fellow centre-back Stephens is back from a one-game ban, while winger Djenepo can play for the first time since play resumed having served a three-match suspension.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola will have Fernandinho available again after suspension.

Image: Fernandinho is back after suspension

The Brazilian midfielder, who has spent most of the season playing in defence, has served a two-match ban for his sending off in the loss at Chelsea last week.

With winger Leroy Sane having now left for Bayern Munich, top scorer Sergio Aguero is the only major absentee with a knee injury.

Charlie's prediction

Southampton were so impressive when they returned. Since then they have dipped a little bit but they have not played badly. Manchester City have become refreshed and written off the title, but it has made no difference to their attitude; just look at the Liverpool game.

Pep Guardiola was giving instructions in the first drinks break and was having a go at Ederson who was getting some extra practice - the intensity is still there. Who is guaranteed to start? Perhaps Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Rodri, Aymeric Laporte, and Ederson. Those five would always be guaranteed starters, but even Pep could give any of them a rest to keep everybody hopeful and on their toes.

How good was De Bruyne against Liverpool? When I looked at him and Sadio Mane for the Player of the Season award, De Bruyne is so far above, and I mean that with the least disrespect possible for Sadio Mane, who has had an exceptional season. His touch, vision, movement is impeccable - he has absolutely everything. Liverpool know how good he is. He is fabulous and a pleasure to watch.

I see Man City prepping themselves to meet Arsenal in the semi-final of the FA Cup and the Champions League in August. Leroy Sane has gone, while Phil Foden is increasing his reputation and played well against Liverpool once more. Foden is beaming at the minute. Southampton have to get the ball first in order to counter-attack, but they will struggle against City.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

