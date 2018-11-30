Southampton vs Manchester United preview: Diogo Dalot set to feature

Diogo Dalot is set to feature for Manchester United

Summer signing Diogo Dalot is in line for his Premier League debut when Manchester United visit struggling Southampton on Saturday.

The 19-year-old has only made two appearances since joining from Porto, both coming in cup competitions.

However, he is set to feature for United, who are without injured duo Alexis Sanchez and Victor Lindelof.

"This weekend will be the first call for Dalot," said United manager Jose Mourinho. "He is ready now.

"He had an important injury, surgery, then a second injury in the national team when he was coming up. But now he has been training for two weeks and we think he is ready now."

After beating Juventus in early November, United have come back down to earth with a 3-1 loss to Manchester City, a goalless home draw against Crystal Palace and a last-gasp victory over Young Boys in the Champions League.

Southampton manager Mark Hughes is under increasing pressure following a poor run of results which has left his team in the bottom three.

Saints also went out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday following a penalty shootout defeat against Leicester.

However, former United forward Hughes said: "It is an opportunity for us and is not one we should be apprehensive about. We have got to be really positive.

"The pressure will build until we get maximum points from Premier League games, but we are not very far away."

Team news

Southampton will again be without on-loan Liverpool forward Danny Ings, who has been carrying a hamstring problem which saw him miss both last weekend's defeat at Fulham and the Carabao Cup exit at Leicester.

Defender Ryan Bertrand is struggling with a back issue which has kept him out of full training, so will be assessed. Striker Shane Long continues treatment on his ankle injury.

Summer signing Dalot could make his Premier League debut for United.

Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian missed the midweek match against Young Boys through injury but Luke Shaw is available after returning from suspension.

Opta stats

Southampton are winless in seven home Premier League matches against Manchester United (W0 D2 L5) since a 1-0 win in August 2003.

Manchester United have come from behind to beat Southampton on eight different occasions in the Premier League - no side has done so against a specific opponent more in the competition (also Chelsea vs Sunderland and Man Utd vs Newcastle).

Southampton are winless in their six home Premier League games this season (D4 L2), their longest ever winless run from the start of a league season at home.

Manchester United have lost six away Premier League matches in 2018 - in only one previous calendar year have they lost more in the competition, (7 in 2015).

Southampton have led in five Premier League games this season, but have won just one of them (D2 L2). They've lost more points from winning positions than any other Premier League side in 2018-19 (10).

Since Jose Mourinho took charge of Man Utd, only Southampton (15) have drawn more Premier League games 0-0 (10).

Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku has scored four Premier League goals at St. Mary's against Southampton - only two players have ever scored more against Saints at St. Mary's in the top-flight (Olivier Giroud and Robin van Persie, both five goals).

Merson's prediction

I'm not sure how this game will go, and that shows you where Manchester United are. They are playing away at a team who've only won one game at home in a calendar year and I should be saying banker away win. United are fighting for the top four, but we're only just going into December and they're out of the title race by a million miles. It's unheard of for Manchester United.

I'm going to go for them to win but I wouldn't be shocked if they didn't. There must be something wrong at Southampton for them to be the way they are though, they can't buy a game, and the result at Fulham was a shocker. The way it's going, they will be playing Portsmouth next season.

PAUL PREDICTS: 0-2 (8/1 with Sky Bet)