Southampton vs Aston Villa: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Southampton vs Aston Villa in the Premier League on Friday; kick-off 8pm.
Team news
Southampton forward Armando Broja is back in contention for the home game with Aston Villa after missing two matches with an ankle problem.
Moussa Djenepo, who missed the weekend win over Watford, also returns to the squad. Ralph Hasenhuttl has a full squad to select from apart from Jack Stephens, who has been out since mid-September with a knee injury.
Ezri Konsa is suspended for Aston Villa following his red card in the defeat to West Ham, while Danny Ings (muscle injury) has lost his battle to return against his former club. Konsa's absence is likely to see Tyrone Mings recalled to the starting line-up.
Jacob Ramsey could be fit despite suffering a twisted ankle against the Hammers on Sunday, while Morgan Sanson returns to contention after recovering from Covid-19. Jaden Philogene-Bidace (illness) is also back in training, but Douglas Luiz (muscle injury) remains out.
How to follow
Southampton vs Aston Villa is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Opta stats
- Southampton have lost just one of their last nine Premier League meetings with Aston Villa (W5 D3), though it was in this exact fixture in their last such meeting in January (0-1).
- Aston Villa are looking to win consecutive away league games against Southampton for the first time since a run of four between 1995 and 1998.
- The home side has won just one of the last six Premier League meetings between Southampton and Aston Villa (D1 L4), with Saints winning 2-0 in February 2020.
- Aston Villa have won none of their last 13 away top-flight matches played on a Friday (D3 L10) - their last away Friday win was in April 1950, winning 4-1 at Charlton Athletic with goals from Con Martin, Billy Goffin, Trevor Ford and Johnny Dixon.
- Southampton have taken seven points from their last three Premier League matches (W2 D1), as many as in their previous 10 games combined (W1 D4 L5).
- Aston Villa have lost each of their last four Premier League games, last having a longer losing run in the competition in their relegation campaign of 2015-16 (11).
- Aston Villa have lost each of their last four Premier League games, but have scored in each defeat. Only four clubs have ever lost five in a row in the competition while finding the net each time - Sunderland in 2005-06, Blackpool in 2010-11, QPR in 2014-15 and Crystal Palace in 2016-17.
- Aston Villa striker Danny Ings has scored in each of his last four Premier League games against sides he's previously played for in the competition (3 vs Burnley, 1 vs Liverpool) - no player has ever scored in five consecutive such games in Premier League history.
- Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has been involved in more Premier League goals against Aston Villa than he has vs any other side in the competition (5 - 2 goals, 3 assists). These five goal involvements have come in his last five games against them, with three coming in Saints' 4-3 win at Villa Park last term.
- Since the start of last season, Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins has been on the losing side in six different Premier League games in which he's scored, more than any other player in that time. The Villans have lost both games in which he's found the net so far this term.