Southampton 1-1 Coventry City: Nathan Wood earns point for Saints against 10-player Sky Blues

Championship table-toppers Coventry shrugged off an illness crisis and a half with 10 men to secure a 1-1 draw with Southampton.

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and first-choice centre-backs Bobby Thomas and Liam Kitching all missed the clash at St Mary's with a flu bug, before Jay Dasilva was sent off 85 seconds into the second half.

Ephron Mason-Clark had given the Sky Blues a first-half lead but they could not hold out as Nathan Wood levelled after the break.

The match was billed as a Championship blockbuster between the two in-form sides of the last eight matches, but the opening half an hour did not live up to expectations.

A cagey opening was only punctuated by a couple of good chances for the hosts.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ephron Mason-Clark heads top of the table Coventry in front as they lead Southampton at half-time

Adam Armstrong looked like he had burst clean through in the eighth minute but got the ball stuck under his feet and was rushed into a dragged shot.

Ten minutes later, Leo Scienza skipped beyond the back-line but his low curled effort was too close to goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

The league leaders also had their moments and thought they should have been awarded a penalty when Haji Wright went down under a Taylor Harwood-Bellis challenge.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coventry are reduced to 10 men against Southampton after Jay Dasilva is sent off for a reckless challenge on Wellington

But the last 15 minutes of the first half saw Frank Lampard's men assert their dominance, firstly when Gavin Bazunu was forced into a stunning save to deny Jack Rudoni, and then by taking the lead.

Victor Torp dinked a ball into the middle where Mason-Clark managed to shrug off his marker to head home for the second game in a row. It was the winger's fifth goal of the season.

Saints were behind at half-time for the first time in Tonda Eckert's nine-match reign but were given a lifeline when Dasilva saw red.

The full-back steamed into Welington and smashed into the Brazilian wing-back's shins with his studs. Referee Adam Herczeg unsurprisingly brandished the red card immediately.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nathan Wood equalises for Southampton in their Championship clash with Coventry

The hosts took advantage of their extra man in the 56th minute as Wood nodded in his first Saints goal from a pinpoint delivery from Armstrong.

They almost went in front shortly afterwards as Finn Azaz settled himself and placed a shot towards the bottom corner, only for Rushworth to repel the chance.

Rushworth was tested by Ryan Manning twice - including a piledriver from the edge of the box - and Scienza as Southampton piled on the pressure for a late winner.

But Coventry held on for back-to-back points on the road, as Saints bemoaned only getting seven of their 23 shots on target.

Frank Lampard - having been on the receiving end of chants from the Southampton fans all game - gestured multiple times at the Saints fans after the match to spark a melee on the pitch.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tensions spilt over at St Mary's as Southampton drew 1-1 with Frank Lampard's Coventry

The managers

Southampton's Tonda Eckert:

"We played to win in the end. It has been very clear for us as a team that we always play for three points no matter who we play against.

"There were enough moments and chances to come away with a win and we didn't. There is the performance and the results, and we are disappointed with the result.

"We were very dominant. Even with a man up it is not easy to be as dominant as we were in the second half.

"We got into some promising situations but we couldn't get a second over the line. We know there are some things we need to keep improving on and we will keep working."

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

"I was probably emotional. The fans had given me a bit in the last 10 minutes and I went on the pitch to give them a bit back.

"It was really out of order but I wouldn't have had as long in this game if I wasn't sometimes emotional on the pitch, and not a bad bloke off it.

"I was very proud of the players and then it got a bit heated. Not every game can be shake hands and smile. We live for this game to be emotional.

"I have no problem with their players or fans. This is a very good football club and I have always liked it.

"They might not have that back for me tonight but that is fine. Nothing is meant in this game, we both want to win. I was hyped because of what my players had done. I'm not a robot. I had 10 minutes of that and I think I'm allowed to have a little moment."