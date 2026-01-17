Southampton 1-2 Hull City: Kyle Joseph and Charlie Hughes net in Tigers win

Goals from Kyle Joseph and Charlie Hughes extended injury-hit Hull's unbeaten run on the road to five matches with a 2-1 win over Southampton.

Joseph and Hughes both took advantage of weak defending to make it six wins from Hull's last nine matches away from the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers were without 11 players for their visit to the south coast but returned to the play-off places, despite Ross Stewart's consolation.

It meant Southampton boss Tonda Eckert lost at St Mary's for the first time since replacing Will Still in early November, with his side 10 points shy of the top six.

Image: Kyle Joseph of Hull celebrates after scoring

Southampton's Daniel Peretz produced a stunning save to keep out a Liam Millar header in the sixth minute, a memorable first moment for the on-loan goalkeeper in front of his new home fans.

But after Hull's fast start the hosts dominated possession and created a series of high-quality chances.

Championship top-scorer Adam Armstrong latched on to a through-ball by Taylor Harwood-Bellis but could not poke his finish past the imposing Ivor Pandur.

Then a Tom Fellows cross caused mayhem in the Hull area, but Leo Scienza, Caspar Jander - twice - and Finn Azaz were all unable to bundle the ball home from inside the six-yard box.

Centre-back Harwood-Bellis powered a shot on target, but Southampton were made to rue their lack of killer instinct when the visitors took the lead in the 20th minute.

It was a goal of their own making as Ryan Manning misplaced a five-yard pass to Joshua Quarshie to put Oli McBurnie in behind.

The Scotland international beat Peretz to the loose ball to send a pass to Joseph, who placed his finish into the top corner for his seventh goal of the season.

Saints responded with Fellows crashing narrowly over the bar before Harwood-Bellis headed against a post, but more lax defending allowed the Tigers to double their lead.

Amir Hadziahmetovic's corner was well delivered to the back post, where Hughes was able to beat Nathan Wood and Flynn Downes in the air to head home.

An already disgruntled home crowd responded with chants of "you're not fit to wear the shirt" and a demand for owners Sports Republic to "get out". Those chants turned to boos at half-time.

The bad mood leaked into the second half - despite Eckert changing to a more popular four-man defence - and was not improved by Armstrong failing to hit the target with two chances.

When winger Fellows was withdrawn in the 67th minute the fans turned their ire on Eckert, with chants of "you don't know what you're doing".

But Fellows' replacement Stewart pulled one back four minutes later when he prodded in Scienza's in-swinging cross in a rare second-half chance.

But it could not save Southampton from a seventh league match without a win or more boos on the final whistle.

The only negative for Hull was having assistant manager Marko Salatovic was sent to the stands in stoppage time.

The managers

Southampton's Tonda Eckert:

"I won't throw anyone under the bus. We are all responsible.

"We are not where we want to be and I will do everything to turn it around.

"I was in the changing room for a while. There were some very hard truths to be told, not just from me but between the players.

"It will stay in the dressing room what was said, but it was important that some things came out.

"Character shows in tough moments. We started off in a honeymoon here, but every marriage has some tough moments. We need to find a way through it together."

Hull's Sergej Jakirovic:

"We are very happy, congratulations to the lads. Tactically, we were good. The first goal, Kyle finished like (Lionel) Messi. From my angle, it was the perfect goal.

"I promised Amir and Charlie bonuses. It is impossible we have been practising set-pieces for so long and every single day we cannot score from them. But today everything was perfect. It was a good cross, good blocking and Charlie was alone.

"I cannot say what the bonus is, but it is cash. It is my promise. Everything is about the money in football."