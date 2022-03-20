Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Southampton vs Manchester City. The FA Cup Quarter-Final.

St. Mary's StadiumAttendance29,702.

Southampton 1

  • A Laporte (47th minute own goal)

Manchester City 4

  • R Sterling (12th minute)
  • K De Bruyne (62nd minute pen)
  • P Foden (75th minute)
  • R Mahrez (78th minute)

Southampton 1-4 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side score three second-half goals to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Report from the FA Cup quarter-final clash between Southampton and Manchester City at St Mary's as second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez keep Man City's treble hopes alive

By David Richardson

Sunday 20 March 2022 16:55, UK

Raheem Sterling celebrates with his Man City team-mates
Image: Raheem Sterling celebrates with his Man City team-mates after opening the scoring

Manchester City swept past Southampton with a scintillating second-half display to win 4-1 and reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

City have twice drawn against the Saints in the Premier League this season, but found their ruthless streak to book a Wembley date and keep their treble hopes alive.

Raheem Sterling gave the visitors the lead after Adam Armstrong struck a post for Southampton early on, although the hosts deservedly equalised in first-half added time when Aymeric Laporte turned Mohamed Elyounoussi's cross into his own goal.

However, City moved through the gears in the second half once Kevin De Bruyne had converted a penalty. Substitute Phil Foden added a third with a perfect strike from the edge of the area and then Riyad Mahrez netted at the end of a lovely move.

More to follow...

What's next?

The FA Cup semi-final draw takes place at 5.30pm this evening with ties played on Saturday April 16.

Southampton will look to complete a double when they head to relegation-threatened Leeds on Saturday having won 1-0 at St Mary's earlier in the season.

Man City are aiming to do the same at Burnley, who they beat 2-0 in October, to keep their title hopes on track.

