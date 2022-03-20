Southampton 1-4 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola's side score three second-half goals to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Manchester City swept past Southampton with a scintillating second-half display to win 4-1 and reach the FA Cup semi-finals.

City have twice drawn against the Saints in the Premier League this season, but found their ruthless streak to book a Wembley date and keep their treble hopes alive.

Raheem Sterling gave the visitors the lead after Adam Armstrong struck a post for Southampton early on, although the hosts deservedly equalised in first-half added time when Aymeric Laporte turned Mohamed Elyounoussi's cross into his own goal.

However, City moved through the gears in the second half once Kevin De Bruyne had converted a penalty. Substitute Phil Foden added a third with a perfect strike from the edge of the area and then Riyad Mahrez netted at the end of a lovely move.

What's next?

The FA Cup semi-final draw takes place at 5.30pm this evening with ties played on Saturday April 16.

Southampton will look to complete a double when they head to relegation-threatened Leeds on Saturday having won 1-0 at St Mary's earlier in the season.

Man City are aiming to do the same at Burnley, who they beat 2-0 in October, to keep their title hopes on track.