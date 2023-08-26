Southampton 2-1 QPR: Adam Armstrong scores winner for Saints

Adam Armstrong continued his impressive start to the season as unbeaten Southampton beat Queens Park Rangers 2-1 at St Mary's.

Striker Armstrong fired in his fourth goal of the campaign to hide the gap left by absent Che Adams.

Earlier, Samuel Edozie's first professional goal and Jack Colback's long-range daisy-cutter cancelled each other out within three first-half minutes.

Samuel Amo-Ameyaw was handed his first start for Saints - in lieu of Adams, who has been the subject of transfer rumours - and was bidding to be the fourth youngest goalscorer in the club's history.

The 17-year-old's first involvement saw him stand up a cross for Carlos Alcaraz - who nodded tamely at Asmir Begovic.

Southampton dominated the first half an hour but, while QPR were restricted to their own half, they stopped Saints from creating heaps of chances.

The only effort of note saw Edozie skilfully leave Paul Smyth on his back down the left flank before feeding Armstrong, whose shot was deflected behind.

Saints picked their way through the regimented defence in the 30th minute. Ryan Manning squirted a perfect through ball for Edozie to cut onto his right foot and smash through Begovic.

It was winger Edozie's first goal on his 28th senior appearance.

Two minutes and 29 seconds later QPR were back level when Colback's 20-yard hit and hope went in off the post.

Colback was making his first start since arriving from Nottingham Forest and his goal was the R's first shot of the match.

The visitors ended the first half the stronger and carried that into the second period.

The lively Ilias Chair shrugged off tackles to skip inside but was denied by Gavin Bazunu, with Sinclair Armstrong offside when he poked in the rebound.

Sinclair Armstrong hit a low shot at the keeper, before Chair was thwarted by Bazunu again three minutes after the interval.

Smyth smashed into the side netting and hit the bar as QPR pushed to take the lead, but it was Saints who would grab the third goal of the game in the 64th minute - their first shot for over half an hour.

Debutant Ryan Fraser and Sekou Mara's introductions allowed Adam Armstrong a freer role and he made the most of it when Manning slid a ball to him.

Armstrong initially mis-controlled the pass but he adjusted to the bobble to fire across Begovic for his fourth goal of the campaign.

Substitute Rayan Kolli had a chance for a stoppage-time equaliser but took a touch and lost his balance when one-on-one to leave QPR with three defeats from four league matches.

The managers

Southampton's Russell Martin:

"There has been so much change and disruption, so I am pleased with the mentality of the group. Che wasn't in a place to give it everything he's got. He and Nathan both played last week despite the noise but it has been a long week for both of them. The first half was no where near good enough but the subs were important and we persevered.

"I'm pleased we won, but I'm not happy with the amount of moments QPR had and how we reacted to scoring again. Armo comes up with a really good finish but I am frustrated with many aspects of the performance."

QPR's Gareth Ainsworth:

"A £15million striker was the difference today. Armstrong has scored a lot of goals already this season and he got a chance and took it. But we really limited Southampton to hardly any chances and we were the aggressors with shots on target. We didn't throw it away, we just didn't convert our chances.

"These are things I can work on though, I can't work on heart and desire but that is here now. The boys are emptying the tank. All teams are going to get dominated at Southampton this season, they are a Premier League outfit without a shadow of a doubt, but I can't deny we didn't deserve something from the game. I don't think many teams will come here and out-shoot them here this season. Somehow we have come away with nothing."