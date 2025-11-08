Southampton 3-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Saints make it two wins from two since Will Still sacking

Caspar Jander and Finn Azaz netted their first Southampton goals as caretaker boss Tonda Eckert's hopes of becoming full-time manager were boosted with a 3-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Under-21 boss Eckert gained control of the first team after Will Still was sacked last weekend and has since won back-to-back matches to change the mood at St Mary's.

Summer signings Jander and Azaz rushed Saints into a two-goal lead before Harry Amass pulled one back before half-time, but Adam Armstrong made sure of the points shortly after the restart.

Eckert, who has previous assistant manager experience at Barnsley and Genoa, is now the most likely candidate to take over from Still permanently.

The newfound good mood at St Mary's began before kick-off when Oriol Romeu was reintroduced to the crowd after re-joining Southampton as a free agent this week.

And spirits were further raised after taking a 2-0 lead within 17 minutes.

Wednesday were shaky at the back and Sean Fusire had already been forced to clear off his own line after colliding with his goalkeeper before Jander haphazardly put the hosts ahead.

The German midfielder had heavily controlled a cross but as he slid to try and regain possession, Liam Palmer kicked against him to put the ball on course for the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath made a mess of saving as the goal decision system confirmed the ball had crossed the line.

Armstrong had a shot deflected on to the roof of the goal before Azaz doubled Saints' lead.

The summer recruit from Middlesbrough received the ball from Tom Fellows before stroking into the bottom corner.

Wednesday pulled one goal back from a new goalscorer of their own in the 25th minute.

Manchester United loanee Amass ghosted through a couple of tackles before finding the bottom corner from 20 yards.

An open game then turned frantic as Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu made top saves to keep out Bailey Cadamarteri and Charlie McNeil.

At the other end, Armstrong bulldozed into the box before forcing a save out of Horvath, while Azaz was also denied on the line.

Saints regained their two-goal cushion less than 90 seconds into the second half when Taylor Harwood-Belis sent Armstrong clean through. The striker kept his composure to beat a defender and then use the outside of his foot to finish.

It was the first time since April 2024 that Southampton had scored three times in a league match, which also marked the same time they won two successive league matches.

Cadamarteri only had half-chances to mount a comeback as Wednesday remain bottom and winless in nine.

