Southampton 4-2 Sunderland: Adam Armstrong scores as Saints maintain pace in promotion push

Newcastle-born striker Adam Armstrong helped extend Sunderland's losing run to six matches as Southampton's 4-2 victory breathed new life into their Sky Bet Championship promotion push.

Armstrong, who played 21 times for the Magpies after coming through their youth set-up, converted a first-half penalty after Stuart Armstrong had already poked Saints ahead.

Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham pulled it back to 2-2 but Joe Rothwell's quick-fire brace off the bench - both with heavy Adam Armstrong influence - maintained Mike Dodds zero per cent record since taking over from Michael Beale.

Sunderland didn't have a shot on target in the first half but could have led inside 90 seconds but Mason Burstow curled just wide.

Burstow would also shake a post from the most acute of angles but otherwise the hosts dominated and should have gone in better than their 2-0 lead.

David Brooks set the tone in the fourth minute when he was given plenty of time to get a shot away but could only fire wide.

The opener came five minutes later as Brooks clipped a ball to the back post and Bellingham headed back across his own goal under pressure to offer Jan Bednarek a free header. That was saved but only as far as Stuart Armstrong, who swept in from a yard.

It was the Scotland international's first league goal since December and fourth of the season.

He almost had a second in the 19th minute when a clear shot was deflected behind before Che Adams couldn't divert a low cross in and Brooks struck a free-kick straight at goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Saints' second came in the 37th minute after Ryan Manning had his legs taken from under him by Leo Hjelde for a stonewall penalty.

Adam Armstrong converted, albeit with a slip which drew complaints of a double contact from the Black Cats, before celebrating in the corner where the away fans were situated.

But the momentum completely changed in the second half, specifically on a pair of double substitutions in the 58th minute.

Russell Martin's withdrawal of Brooks and Will Smallbone didn't work but Dodds' introduction of Adil Aouchiche and Nazariy Rusyn was a masterstroke.

Rusyn had already blasted into the side-netting before Mundle pulled one back in the 62nd minute from 20 yards with a strike off a post.

Bellingham completed the comeback with a wonder strike after shifting on to his right foot from the edge of the area to beat a diving Gavin Bazunu.

But Saints rallied and another double swap reverted their fortunes as Rothwell turned things back around and James Bree shored things up.

Rothwell was in the right place at the right time twice in three minutes within seven minutes of being subbed on in the 73rd minute.

His first came after Adam Armstrong's blocked cross landed perfectly for him to follow in and lash home before Adam Armstrong's low delivery was cleared off the line and into the path of the Bournemouth loanee to pounce again.

The managers

Southampton's Russell Martin:

"Joe is an amazing finisher. The first one looks easy but it isn't, it is in the half volley, and then with the second he's showed great composure.

"He was really great when he came on. Him and Joe Aribo can be frustrated that they aren't starting but they have two guys in front of them who have been playing really well.

"It is good problems for me but they have to keep doing what they have been doing when they get on to the pitch and being frustrated at not playing.

"We should have been out of sight by half-time is my feeling. We only let them have one shot from inside the box and that hit the post and we should have made them pay for that.

"I'm delighted we have won but am furious and frustrated we have conceded two goals because it shouldn't happen.

"Credit to Sunderland as I thought they only had 15 minutes more of energy and then they score and we weren't clean enough and there was a bit of tension around the ground.

"But I think we deserved the win, I don't think anyone who watched the game would say any different."

Sunderland's Mike Dodds:

"The four goals are avoidable goals from my perspective.

"I want to try and spin positives about going toe-to-toe with two quality teams this week but we need to do that more consistently and get the results - that isn't lost on me.

"I can see everyone is really trying but things aren't going our way. It is an important moment for this group and we need to stick together.

"My confidence hasn't taken a hit. I'm really enjoying the role. It has reinforced that I can still see the path I want to go on and still see the belief in the players.

"They have lost six on the bounce. They aren't skipping down the corridors or high-fiving each other. But I think they can see what we are trying to do.

"I'm not going to say we deserved to win the game but for large periods we were better than Southampton."