Southampton 0-0 Swansea City: Saints spurn string of chances in frustrating draw

Wasteful Southampton failed to win at home for the fourth match in a row as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea.

Leo Scienza and Casper Jander both struck the post, the latter in front of an open goal, as Saints totted up 21 shots without finding the back of the net.

They have drawn their last three fixtures at St Mary's, where they have not won since the opening day as their Premier League relegation hangover continues.

Swansea only managed two forgettable shots on target on a ground they have now blanked at in their last four visits.

Saints were still reeling from the loss of Ross Stewart until the new year with a hamstring injury, and after 15 unconverted first-half shots, the striker's absence was keenly felt.

Adam Armstrong had six of those chances for Will Still's men, with the first coming in the second minute when he fired straight at Lawrence Vigouroux.

The majority of the efforts in the first half an hour were half-chances, with Shea Charles striding into the box to hit the side netting, Cameron Archer bending over from the edge of the box and Armstrong twice pinging off target.

However, in the last 15 minutes before the interval they started to knock hard on the Swansea goal, which coincided with Scienza becoming more involved on the left flank.

The Brazilian began his domination by nutmegging Joshua Key but Archer was unable to outmuscle his man in the middle.

Then the former Hedenheim winger's curling shot was allowed to bounce against the post, with Vigouroux well beaten.

Vigouroux's palms were then stung by both Armstrong and Scienza before the latter had a free-kick pushed over the bar.

Scienza then turned provider as his corner was powerfully headed on target by Nathan Wood, but straight at the goalkeeper.

Swansea had a similar amount of possession but never looked like seriously testing home keeper Alex McCarthy.

And the pattern continued after the break when Armstrong scuffed a shot on target before Scienza sprinted in behind before stretching over.

However, the best chance of the match fell to Jander in the 76th minute.

The German had teed up Armstrong, and when his shot was saved by Vigouroux, Jander had the goal at his mercy but somehow conspired to hit the post from five yards.

Charles' tame effort and Jander's hopeful leg swing deep into stoppage time were Saints' last attempts to get something from the match as the home side endured a frustrating finish.

The managers

Southampton's Will Still:

"I can't believe we haven't won that. I am delighted with the performance and the quality of what we did. We reduced a really good team to hardly anything.

"I don't think a team can play any better and not score a goal. We have controlled it and dominated and somehow the ball hasn't quite got into the back of the net.

"We are doing all the right things, I don't know what karma or bad luck there is. I don't know if I've squashed a cat!

"It is ridiculous. We've had more than 20 shots so I'm totally at peace with how we are performing and training.

"We need half a chance to go in at the moment. I don't care if it deflects off an ankle and hits the keeper to bobble over the line, we just need one to go in.

"I know what it looks like and I get that people are disappointed but I'm dead proud of what we are actually doing.

"I'd be worried if we weren't getting there but we are getting there and we are doing everything so right."

Swansea's Alan Sheehan:

"That is our first good point of the season. The draws we have had have felt like losses. We've played better with the ball and come away short of points.

"They created a lot of chances in that spell in the first half. That is the first time a team has created that amount of chances against us, credit to them.

"As they game went on we felt quite comfortable. Ultimately we played against a good team but our mentality to come here and keep a clean sheet was great.

"Can we be better with the ball? Yes, we didn't create enough opportunities but defensively we were quite resilient.

"Our last two games have been against teams who were in the Premier League last year. We came here and were resilient when we weren't at our best, it's a wonderful thing to take out of the game for us. Ultimately today is a point gained."