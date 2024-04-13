Southampton 3-2 Watford: Flynn Downes scores last-ditch winner to provide Saints with promotion hope

Flynn Downes sensationally bundled in a stoppage-time winner to keep Southampton in the Sky Bet Championship automatic promotion race with a 3-2 victory over Watford.

Will Smallbone and Che Adams had put Saints on course to capitalise on Leeds and Leicester's earlier defeats before Ryan Porteous and Ismael Kone levelled things up.

But Downes crashed home at the back post deep into stoppage time to send St Mary's and manager Russell Martin into raptures - with a play-off place confirmed at the very least.

Saints are now seven points off the top two with games in hand.

Saints were rapid out the blocks as Smallbone headed in their quickest goal of the campaign after 57 seconds.

Adam Armstrong provided a perfect cross from the left side to allow Ireland international Smallbone to celebrate his fifth goal of the season.

The midfielder almost bagged a quickfire brace when he won the ball with a tackle on the edge of the Hornets box before getting back to his feet to blaze over the crossbar.

The home supporters did not have to wait too long for a second goal, though, as Adams tapped home in the 20th minute.

His 15th goal, and third versus Watford, this season came after Kyle Walker-Peters' cross was sliced by Tom Dele-Bashiru, with his clearance chased down by David Brooks to tee up the Scotland international.

The momentum suddenly turned towards Watford half an hour into the match with Yaser Asprilla twice shooting wide, the second after a skilful run off the right flank.

They capitalised in the 34th minute when lackadaisical defending saw Porteous pick up the ball and fire home, via a deflection off Jack Stephens.

Vakoun Bayo stabbed another Hornets chance wide as Saints' advantage was almost completely wiped out.

But the hosts rallied either side of the interval. Adam Armstrong controlled and fired over a Joe Aribo lifted ball, before Brooks slapped over a first-time effort from the edge of the box.

Porteous almost notched for a second time in the 53rd minute but his header was cleared off the line by Taylor Harwood-Bellis, before Giorgi Chakvetadze sliced wide from six yards.

Ryan Fraser thought he had settled the nerves when he slotted home in the 83rd minute but had not timed his run from Armstrong's through ball.

And his poor synchronisation was punished when Kone turned on the ball in midfield before driving into the box and coolly inserting into the bottom corner - which appeared to put Watford on course for a fifth straight draw.

Armstrong almost won it when he volleyed into the ground, but Daniel Bachmann brilliantly tipped over before Downes' last-gasp heroics.

The on-loan West Ham midfielder met Harwood-Bellis' knock-on from a corner to take the three points.

