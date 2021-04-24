Southend 2-1 Leyton Orient: Matt Rush keeps Shrimpers' survival hopes alive

Southend kept alive their slight survival hopes with a 2-1 win against Leyton Orient at Roots Hall.

Shrimpers youngster Matt Rush came off the bench to bag the winner 14 minutes from time.

And, with Barrow losing 1-0 at Tranmere, Southend are five points behind their relegation rivals with just two games to go.

The Shrimpers head to Barrow next weekend but Phil Brown's side will now also need their rivals to lose at Forest Green on Tuesday night to keep alive their survival hopes.

The afternoon got off to a fiery start with Southend's supporters protesting against chairman Ron Martin before the game.

But their spirits would have been lifted in the 42nd minute when Tyler Cordner headed home a left wing corner from Ricky Holmes.

Orient equalised just before the break, with Louis Dennis firing home after Ouss Cisse had headed down James Brophy's deep free-kick.

However, Southend fought back and kept their season alive, with Rush darting in from the left side before scoring with a low effort.