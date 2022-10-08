St Johnstone 1-2 Celtic: Giorgos Giakoumakis scores dramatic late winner at McDiarmid Park

St. Johnstone vs Celtic. Scottish Premiership.
McDiarmid ParkAttendance7,093.
Match report as Giorgos Giakoumakis' late strike secures a 2-1 win for Celtic; Andrew Considine's own-goal gave the hoops the lead; Alex Mitchell equalised for St Johnstone in injury time; Giakoumakis fired in winner late on
Saturday 8 October 2022 15:47, UK
Giorgos Giakoumakis was the hero for Celtic as his last-gasp goal secured victory in a dramatic game at St Johnstone.
Alex Mitchell had sensationally levelled for the Perth side in the 92nd minute following Andrew Considine's earlier own goal, only for the champions to hit back deep in stoppage time.
Giakoumakis turned home Alexandro Bernabei's cross in the fifth minute of time added on to earn the Hoops a 2-1 win and consolidate their position at the top of the table.
Celtic were beginning an extended spell without captain Callum McGregor in the starting line-up after the midfielder suffered a knee injury in the midweek Champions League defeat by RB Leipzig.
McGregor was suspended for the trip to Perth but manager Ange Postecoglou confirmed ahead of kick-off that the Scotland international would be unlikely to return before the World Cup break.
Celtic got some joy down the left in the early stages. Bernabei's inviting ball across the face of goal had no takers while Abada squandered an excellent chance after Jota's square-ball.
Jamie Murphy got in behind at the other end but lobbed a shot over the bar.
O'Riley's deflected shot from 22 yards hit the outside of the post but Saints began to limit the space and frustrated Celtic for a long spell.
The visitors' patience paid off as Haksabanovic got away from his marker to receive Hatate's pass and drove the ball into the goalmouth, where Considine turned it into his own net at the near post.
Celtic looked for a cushion after the break but Giakoumakis was flagged offside as he headed home O'Riley's free-kick.
Daizen Maeda, a half-time substitute for Jota, then made a mess of an overhead kick as Abada looked set to head home from close range.
Abada soon got two chances in quick succession but could not beat Remi Matthews.
St Johnstone: Matthews (7), Wright (6), Mitchell (7), Gordon (6), Considine (6), Brown (6), McGowan (6), Hallberg (6), Kucheriavyi (6), Murphy (5), Clark (6).
Subs: Crawford (6), May (6), McLennan (5), Bair (5).
Celtic: Hart (6), Ralston (6), Carter-Vickers (6), Welsh (5), Bernabei (6), O'Riley (6), Hatate (6), Abada (6), Haksbanovic (7), Jota (6), Giakoumakis (7).
Subs: Maeda (6), Abilgaard (5), Mooy (5), Forrest (6), McCarthy (6).
Man of the match: Giorgos Giakoumakis
Celtic were passing up opportunities to hurt Saints on the break and were almost made to pay midway through the half when May got in behind moments after coming off the bench. Hart got down brilliantly to turn the striker's shot on to the post.
James Forrest looked lively after coming off the bench but Celtic were unable to find the clinical touch and Maeda was flagged after getting in front of the onside-looking Giakoumakis to convert Ralston's through-ball with three minutes left.
Saints went up the park and nearly equalised. May's cross went all the way through to fellow substitute Connor McLennan but he blazed over after chesting the ball down.
May then had a powerful shot saved as the hosts continued to push for an equaliser and it came three minutes into added-time when Mitchell brought down Ali Crawford's free-kick and stroked home from six yards.
However, Celtic were not finished. Bernabei got down the left wing after Saints wing-back Drey Wright appeared to pull a muscle and the Argentinian full-back delivered a perfect cross for Giakoumakis to bundle home from close range.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson was left with mixed emotions:
"Absolutely gutted for the players, especially second half I though their energy levels were terrific.
"I thought the substitutes made a fantastic impact, but on the other side we've got 90 seconds to see the game out.
"Drey (Wright) twists his ankle and loses the ball from it and it's quite difficult for us to accept.
"A lot of positives to take from the game though."
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou was delighted to see his players battle until the end:
"Credit to the lads, we had to do it a few times last year and it's good to know if it's required it's still there.
"Across the season you'd love things to run smoothly, we should've finished off a lot earlier but we wait until the last minute and that's important to show character as well.
It's the period we're going through at the moment, we're creating a lot of chances but we're not taking them.
"That's the nature of football, we've just got to persevere and persist with what we're doing."
Celtic's attention turns back to the Champions League with a home game against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.
Their next Scottish Premiership match is at home to Hibs on October 15.
St Johnstone are away to Livingston on the same day. Both matches kick off at 3pm.
