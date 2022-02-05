St Johnstone 0-0 Dundee United: Saints earn point despite Melker Hallberg red card

Dundee United edged into the top six after being forced to settle for a 0-0 Tayside derby draw with 10-man St Johnstone.

A share of the spoils eased the battling Perth side a point ahead of relegation rivals Dundee in the Scottish Premiership basement.

But United fans voiced their frustration at being unable to penetrate a Perth side one man down for the final 36 minutes after Swedish midfielder Melker Hallberg was controversially sent off for a second yellow card.

Deep in stoppage time Saints substitute Glenn Middleton was denied a winner by a brilliant save by Tangerines 'keeper Benji Siegrist.

The Perth side's manager Callum Davidson stood by the same starting XI who ended a 12-game run without a win at Livingston in midweek.

Image: Hallberg was sent off eight minutes after half-time for a second bookable offence when fouling Ian Harkes

United boss Tam Courts made three changes from the derby draw with Dundee, with on-loan Arsenal midfielder Tim Akinola making his debut alongside Peter Pawlett and Liam Smith.

Saints came within inches of the opening goal in the 18th minute.

Referee Colin Steven infuriated the Tangerines by waving play on when Ian Harkes tumbled under a challenge from Hallberg.

The St Johnstone midfielder strode forward and picked out Ali Crawford with his cutback only for the midweek match-winner to crash a 12-yard shot off the underside of the crossbar.

In their next attack, Callum Hendry unleashed a teasing angled shot goalwards but 'keeper Siegrist touched it away for a corner.

Former Saint Tony Watt tested home keeper Zander Clark from 20 yards but opposite number Siegrist had to dive full length to turn aside a fierce Hendry snapshot from the edge of the box as Saints finished the first half strongly.

Seconds after the restart roving United full-back Smith was denied the opener by a vital defensive header by Callum Booth.

FT | SJFC 0-0 DUFC



Full time and the points are shared. Saints defended brilliantly after Hallberg was sent off for two soft yellows.#SJFCLive pic.twitter.com/wEtRxfJrK7 — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) February 5, 2022

At the other end, Siegrist was alert to the danger posed by a Stevie May shot low at the corner.

In the 54th minute Saints were reduced to 10 men when ex-Hibs player Hallberg was sent off when a pull on Harkes prompted a second yellow card, to the fury of the player and manager Davidson, who was booked minutes later for dissent.

The Perth side were forced to mount a rearguard action but only lived dangerously when Watt's shot on the turn clipped the outside of the post 16 minutes from the end.

What's next?

St Johnstone travel to St Mirren on Wednesday - kick-off 7:45pm - while Dundee United host Motherwell on the same day, also at 7:45pm.