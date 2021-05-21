Scottish Cup final: St Johnstone vs Hibernian preview, team news

The Scottish Cup final takes place at Hampden Park on Saturday but will St Johnstone or Hibernian prevail, with a place in the Europa League as well as silverware at stake?

Team news

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will assess his squad for the Scottish Cup final following a recent Covid-19 outbreak.

Eight players in all were affected, with some only returning to training in the middle of the week.

Left-back Scott Tanser is rated at 50-50 after making decent progress following the ankle injury that he suffered in the quarter-final win over Rangers.

Image: Hibs boss Jack Ross has no fresh worries

Hibernian have no fresh injuries ahead of the Hampden showpiece.

Jack Ross is set to recall goalkeeper Matt Macey and several other key players who were rested for the final league game against Celtic.

Chris Cadden (back) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out.

Europa League or Europa Conference League?

The Scottish Cup final will decide who plays in the Europa League next season.

Rangers and Celtic have already qualified for the Champions League next season - in the third and second qualifying round respectively - but the winners of the Hampden Park showdown will also book a place in European competition.

Whoever lifts the cup will enter the Europa League at the final play-off round, while the loser will join Aberdeen in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

'Cup double would be extraordinary'

Image: St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson's preparations have been disrupted

St Johnstone are looking to do a cup double after winning the Scottish League Cup for the first time in February but manager Callum Davidson believes it will take a "monumental effort" after chaotic preparations due to coronavirus.

Davidson got his squad back together for a training session on Wednesday after eight players were affected but with further test results pending, his team selection has been up in the air until the day before the big clash.

"It actually might be a good thing. We obviously know it's a huge game. We have nothing to lose really, probably nobody really expects us to win," Davidson said.

"It's going to be a difficult team selection. It will only be the right one if we win it, I suppose.

"I had a laugh and joke about it, it's not something they teach on the Pro Licence, how to deal with guys who were isolating for 10 days, having Covid, coming back different times and not being able to train, all of these things when you are probably preparing for the biggest game of your life, definitely your season.

"It's not ideal. It's going to take a monumental effort from everybody involved to go and get a result on Saturday."

"We've already won a cup and finished fifth so probably achieved the highest possible goal we could have this season. If we add another cup to that it would just be extraordinary."

Porteous ready to realise Hibs dream

Image: Ryan Porteous is the boyhood Hibs fan looking to make his cup dream a reality

Ryan Porteous, meanwhile, says he will achieve a lifetime ambition if he helps Hibernian win the Scottish Cup.

The boyhood Hibs fan was in the stands as a youth player in 2016 when the Easter Road club won the cup for the first time in 114 years with a last-gasp 3-2 win over Rangers at the national stadium.

Now, the 22-year-old centre-back is looking forward to making his own Hibs history.

He said: "This was my dream growing up. That one thing that you really want to try to do is win the Scottish Cup for Hibs. It has always been a life-long goal for me and now that we have put ourselves in that position as a team, it's something that I definitely don't want to pass by.

"We know it will be a very tough game, we have seen how good St Johnstone have been this season, especially in high-pressure cup competitions, they have pulled off some fantastic results.

"We know it will be a tough game but we also back our ability and trust ourselves that if we go there, compete, play well, work really hard, hopefully it will be a good day for us."

From the 2016 cup final squad, David Gray, who headed in the dramatic added-time winner Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson, Martin Boyle and Darren McGregor are still at the club.

McGregor is vying with Porteous for a starting slot in a Hibs side which clinched third place in the Premiership for the first time since 2005.

"It was one of the best days of my life being there as a fan [in 2016] and I can only imagine doing it as a player will be just as good if not even better.

"On that day, if you had told me that in a couple of years I would be playing alongside these players in national semi-finals and national cup finals, I wouldn't have believed you.

"When I first went full-time, I was in awe of players like David Gray, Lewis and Darren, after watching them when I was younger, seeing them become legends to then having to quickly realise these guys were my teammates and colleagues and now my friends.

"It has changed for me, from being a massive fan to realising this is my job now and it is time to step up and try to become a legend like them."