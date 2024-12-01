 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

St. Johnstone vs Rangers. Scottish Premiership.

McDiarmid Park.

St. Johnstone 0

    Rangers 0

      All Sky Bet Odds
      Live

      St Johnstone vs Rangers LIVE! Scottish Premiership match updates, news, score and goals

      Trending

      Powered by Live center Powered by Live center

      Around Sky

      Other Sports

      Upgrade to Sky Sports or stream with NOW

      Football

      Get Sky Cinema