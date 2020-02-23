St Johnstone 2-2 Rangers: Steven Gerrard's side suffer another title setback

Stevie May's equaliser 10 minutes from time put another dent in Rangers' title hopes to secure a 2-2 draw for St Johnstone.

Rangers thought they had masterminded a second comeback inside three days when half-time substitute Florian Kamberi fired in his first Rangers goal from James Tavernier's cross five minutes after coming on, before he turned provider for Joe Aribo to slip in a second 19 minutes from time.

They had needed to improve after a woeful opening period in which they fell behind to Callum Hendry's smart finish eight minutes in, and only recovered in the last 10 minutes of the half.

The introduction of Kamberi at the break appeared to have turned the tide in their favour, but May had the last laugh when he stabbed home from close range after Nikola Katic had failed to deal with a corner.

Though Steven Gerrard's side have a game in hand, they now trail Celtic - who later beat Kilmarnock 3-1 - by 12 points.

Player ratings St Johnstone: Clark (7), Ralston (5), Kerr (6), McCart (7), Booth (6), Wright (7), McCann (7), Butcher (7), Wotherspoon (6), Hendry (7), May (7).



Subs: Kane (6), O'Halloran (6), Craig (n/a).



Rangers: McGregor (7), Tavernier (7), Goldson (6), Katic (3), Halliday (4), Jack (6), Aribo (7), Arfield (7), Kent (6), Hagi (5), Morelos (5).



Subs: Kamberi (8), Davis (6), Stewart (6).



Man of the match: Florian Kamberi

Saints latest to profit as Rangers stumble again

Rangers have now dropped 10 points from eight games since the winter break, but before the game still had the roar of Ibrox after their wondrous 3-2 comeback win against Braga on Thursday night ringing in their ears.

That was soon replaced with the sound of St Johnstone celebrations as Katic skied a ball forward from the hosts, before Hendry raced forward to control the bouncing ball before slotting into the far corner under Allan McGregor.

St Johnstone were first to every second ball and showed far more fight than their visitors in the opening half-hour, but without a second goal to add to their cushion, were always in danger and Rangers twice came close before the break, with Scott Arfield denied and captain Tavernier seeing an effort cleared off the line.

Steven Gerrard had seen enough by the break despite that improvement. He brought on Kamberi for Andy Halliday amid a tactical switch, and within five minutes had his reward when the on-loan Hibs man chested Tavernier's deep cross before half-volleying it beyond Zander Clark from 20 yards.

That inevitably added a spring to Rangers' step and while their domination did not give Clark too much work to do, it felt like another goal was on the way.

And 19 minutes from time it came. Kamberi turned provider this time, leaving Celtic loanee Anthony Ralston on his backside as he swivelled to take the ball on the left, before turning inside, powering a low cross into the six-yard box and watching on as Aribo turned it beyond Clark - for his second goal in three days.

Were Rangers finally back on track? For nine short minutes, it appeared so. But their soft underbelly was exposed once again as Katic, enduring a nightmare afternoon, allowed a corner to hit him and set-up May the chance to fire in past McGregor for the equaliser.

That would prove the last clear chance of the game, as Rangers were held again while St Johnstone move five points behind sixth-placed Hibernian, with six games left before the split.

What the managers said...

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright: "I'm pleased. It was a good start, we warned at half-time that we didn't want to concede an early goal in the second half and unfortunately we did that with a great finish. But then going 2-1 behind, just before we got the goal we had a great chance and the whole performance was one of character and guts.

"We showed our moments of quality and get moments of luck, because there seemed to be a bit of a misunderstanding with a substitution, May was meant to come off and we were going to put Michael [O'Halloran] up front for pace, so I'd rather have good luck than bad luck.

Steven Gerrard, Rangers manager: "I'm really frustrated. I don't think we were good in the first half, I felt nervous defensively on the side. I'm not shocked or surprised at the outcome of the game, it's happened too many times of late. From a defensive point of view we were really disappointing.

"I'm going to have to find solutions, work even harder than we have to get back to the basics of defending. I need Helander back fit sharpish, I need to find solutions, because we're conceding too many goals at too many times. Hearts away, Aberdeen away, Kilmarnock away, Braga at home, St Johnstone - it's too many times for this football club.

"Confidence comes from keeping clean sheets, we've done great in the second half and should be talking about Flo Kamberi, we should be talking about him and Joe Aribo being superstars, but everyone's going to criticise us on a poor defensive showing and we have to take responsibility for it."

What's next?

St Johnstone have more big fish to fry with Celtic visiting McDiarmid Park next Saturday at 3pm, while Rangers travel to Braga in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Wednesday at 5pm.