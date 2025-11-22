St Mirren 0-1 Celtic: Callum McGregor's 95th-minute screamer secures win to keep pressure on Premiership leaders Hearts

Celtic captain Callum McGregor scored a 95th-minute screamer to snatch a 1-0 victory against St Mirren to keep the pressure on Premiership leaders Hearts.

After an epic week for Scottish football, it fell flat in Paisley as both sides struggled with no shots on target until deep into the second half.

The Buddies, who are now winless in six league games, looked the more likely with Conor McMenamin smashing a chance off the post.

Liam Scales sent the ball into his own net in the second half, but VAR backed up the on-field decision with McMenamin offside.

With seconds left, the ball broke to McGregor and he left Shamal George with no chance as they continued their winning domestic run under Martin O'Neill to move four points behind the Jambos, who face Aberdeen on Sunday.

Celtic's late show as board protests continue

Image: Celtic hasvn't dropped a point in the Premiership since Brendan Rodgers resigned

Celtic looked set to drop points for a fifth time in 12 Premiership games but they put pressure on Hearts before the leaders' trip to Aberdeen.

The build-up to the game had been overshadowed by Celtic's abandoned annual general meeting, which saw the board jeered and principal shareholder Dermot Desmond's son, Ross, hit back at critics and brand a section of fans "bullies".

Anti-board sentiment and songs against Desmond were aired throughout the game and the winner was followed by a loud rendition of "sack the board".

Image: Celtic fans hold up a banner and red cards against the board

St Mirren had the upper hand in the early stages and came very close when Declan John drove forward and drilled the ball across the face of goal.

McMenamin stretched and got a foot to the ball but his touch just took it out of the reach of Jayden Richardson and just past the post.

McMenamin hit the post from 20 yards after a half-cleared corner and Miguel Freckleton shot over after another set-piece.

The closest Celtic came in the first half was when Sebastian Tounekti cut inside Richardson and fired inches over.

Johnny Kenny had a decent chance after Daizen Maeda won the ball but the new Republic of Ireland international sliced well wide.

Celtic's interim management team of O'Neill and Shaun Maloney made a half-time change as Luke McCowan replaced Kenny, which allowed Maeda to play through the middle.

The champions asserted themselves in possession and territory but not chances.

They had a penalty appeal rejected by Kevin Clancy when McGregor's shot hit the elbow of Killian Phillips from close range.

Maeda almost got through the middle of an organised Saints defence twice, but he was stopped by Alex Gogic - by a foul just outside the box - and Miguel Freckleton's last-ditch tackle.

St Mirren looked dangerous in moments despite dropping deeper for long spells. Richardson had a shot blocked, Keanu Baccus saw a curling effort held by Schmeichel and the offside flag denied them in the 69th minute.

McMenamin was in front of Scales as the Celtic defender scooped the ball towards goal as he prevented Phillips' flick reaching the St Mirren midfielder.

Saints had a good chance late in the game when John received a return pass but the left-back shot straight at Schmeichel.

Celtic finally worked George, when Dane Murray's header looped into the St Mirren goalkeeper's hands.

That looked to be the final chance but McGregor fired into the top corner to spark a pitch invasion of celebrating Celtic supporters at the death.

'Imagine this Celtic team without Callum McGregor'

Sky Sports' Chris Sutton:

"I think at a difficult time for the club, you need your leaders to step forward and he did that in the right way, when it mattered, it looked like the game had gone for Celtic. Brilliant finish.

"He's a class player, he always has been. Just imagine this Celtic team without Callum McGregor. There's been a few fans suggesting that he's had his best days.

"I still think he has such an important role for this Celtic team and leading from the front. He's such a class player. As I said, think of a Celtic team without Callum McGregor.

"I can't imagine a Celtic team functioning as well as they do, if and when he eventually goes. Right now, he's a brilliant player and he's stepping up when it matters and that's what Martin O'Neill will demand from him."

O'Neill: 'Draw would have been a fair result'

Celtic interim manager Martin O'Neill speaking to Sky Sports:

"Overall, I thought that we didn't create enough over the course of the game. But Callum comes up with an absolute wonder goal.

"St Mirren played exactly how we thought they would - very strong, very good - they kept us at bay. We cancelled each other out. I'm delighted that we've won, but we can do much better.

"We didn't use the ball or take care of the ball. We didn't do that and you've got to.

"We've got a bit of confidence in ourselves now and we went to the end - that was great, and I'm delighted with the result.

"I might be looking at the end of the season from a fair distance, but tight games, we need to try and win.

"It keeps us going, even though a draw would have been a fair result."

On his future ahead of Celtic's Europa League game against Feyenoord:

"The game is on Thursday and the plane is on Wednesday, so they better make their mind up by then!"

Robinson: 'Fine margins of football have beaten us again'

Image: St Mirren are without a win in their last six Premiership games

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson on Sky Sports:

"I thought we were terrific. The fine margins of football have beaten us again.

"We had a goal disallowed - they'll probably make some reason why to justify it. McMenamin is not in line with the goalkeeper - the defender doesn't see him.

"That's four goals in four games disallowed. It's really frustrating.

"The referee should go over to the screen and make the decision - it's not factual.

"We've been playing well despite the results. We have to keep going to try to climb the table."