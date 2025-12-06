St Mirren 2-0 Dundee United: Conor McMenamin and Keanu Baccus score as Saints end nine-game winless league run

Conor McMenamin and Keanu Baccus helped St Mirren defeat Dundee United 2-0 and record their first William Hill Premiership victory in nine attempts.

Stephen Robinson's side had not won in the league since late September, but now go into next weekend's Premier Sports Cup final against Celtic on a positive note.

United remain without a league win since they beat St Mirren at home in October and came closest here through efforts from Zac Sapsford and Craig Sibbald, who both struck the crossbar.

Saints made three changes from their midweek draw at Aberdeen, with Declan John, McMenamin and Richard King replacing Scott Tanser, Jayden Richardson and Baccus.

There were also three changes to the United line-up following their draw with Rangers. Out went Bert Esselonk, Panutcha Camera and Amar Fatah, with Sibbald, Ryan Strain and Ross Graham coming in.

It was Saints who had the first chance. King's long pass picked out McMenamin, but his shot from a tight angle was saved by David Richards. The home side kept up the pressure and a Killian Phillips effort was blocked for another corner.

United then claimed for a penalty when Sapsford went down, but referee Nick Walsh instead booked the striker for simulation.

Image: Keanu Baccus made it 2-0

Saints moved in front in the 17th minute. John whipped in a cross from the left to the far post where McMenamin rose unmarked to head past Richards.

The home side looked to build on their lead and John's curling free-kick went only narrowly over the top.

United, though, should have equalised against the run of play 10 minutes before half-time when Marcus Fraser's weak back pass sent Sapsford running clear, but Shamal George did well to stand up and save.

The defender atoned for that mistake early in the second half as he slid in to block Nikolaj Moller's shot, winning his team a goal kick in the process.

United looked brighter in the second half and Sapsford was unfortunate to see his free-kick rattle the top of the bar.

Saints, though, scored next to extend their lead after 66 minutes when Phillips' header was pushed out, but only as far as Baccus who converted from close range.

United pushed to try to get back into the game and came close to scoring twice in the space of a few minutes.

Amar Fatah's low diving header was well saved by George before Sibbald struck the crossbar from 25 yards.