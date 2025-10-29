 Skip to content
St Mirren vs Hearts. Scottish Premiership.

The SMiSA StadiumAttendance7,105.

St Mirren 2

  • D N'Lundulu (28th minute)
  • M Freckleton (55th minute)

Hearts 2

  • L Shankland (34th minute)
  • C Soares Braga (70th minute)

St Mirren 2-2 Hearts: Scottish Premiership leaders held despite fight-back attempts in Paisley

Report as Hearts are held in Paisley despite fighting back on two occasions to earn a point; Both sides had goals chalked off with Hearts denied a late winner

Thursday 30 October 2025 00:01, UK

Watch highlights from the Scottish Premiership match between St Mirren and Hearts

Hearts saw their lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership cut to six points as they were held to a 2-2 draw by St Mirren in Paisley.

The home side twice led through Dan Nlundulu and Miguel Freckleton, only for Hearts to reply with goals from Lawrence Shankland and Claudio Braga.

St Mirren also had a second 'goal' from Freckleton ruled out by VAR, as did Hearts late on after Pierre Landry Kabore netted.

It is just the second time Derek McInnes' side have dropped points in the league, while the draw ends a sequence of three straight defeats for St Mirren ahead of their Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Motherwell on Saturday.

PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 29: Hearts' Claudio Braga (L) celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 with teammate Lawrence Shankland during a William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Heart of Midlothian at the SMiSA Stadium, on October 29, 2025, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: Lawrence Shankland scored Hearts' first equaliser while Claudio Braga clawed it back late on

The home side made two changes from the team beaten by Dundee United. In came Richard King for the suspended Alex Gogic, while Mikael Mandron replaced Jonah Ayunga in attack.

Hearts, in contrast, named an unchanged line-up for a sixth match in succession, the first time the Tynecastle club had done so for almost 40 years.

It was the visitors who had the first chance of the match following a cagey start but Braga's shot was well saved by Shamal George.

St Mirren replied with a Declan John drive from a tight angle that Alexander Schwolow pushed around the post. From the resultant corner, Mark O'Hara's half-volley went over the crossbar.

PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 29: Hearts' Claudio Braga celebrates scoring to make it 2-2 during a William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Heart of Midlothian at the SMiSA Stadium, on October 29, 2025, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: Braga headed home to make it 2-2

Hearts came even closer after 13 minutes. Alexandros Kyziridis worked the ball to Shankland who released Bani Baningime. The midfielder took a touch before curling an effort that struck the far post before rolling to safety.

George then did well to grab a Braga diving header before Stephen Kingsley launched a long-range effort that was also saved.

It was the home side, however, who moved in front with a spectacular finish after 28 minutes. George's free-kick arrived in the Hearts box where Nlundulu took it on his chest before executing an overhead kick that flew past Schwolow.

Saints pushed for a second goal - Conor McMenamin thrashed a shot just over the crossbar - but it was Hearts who were next to find the target as they landed a 34th-minute equaliser.

Keanu Baccus took a poor touch as he attempted to deal with a ball in the St Mirren box, presenting a golden chance to Shankland, who shot past George.

The striker could have added a second early in the second half but fired just wide from a tight angle before Oisin McEntee did well to block a Mandron shot at the other end.

Killian Phillips' header then required Schwolow to make a smart save but the danger was not over for Hearts. They twice failed to deal with McMenamin's ball in, with Stuart Findlay heading straight to Freckleton, who tapped in at the back post.

PAISLEY, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 29: Hearts' Claudio Braga scores to make it 2-2 during a William Hill Premiership match between St Mirren and Heart of Midlothian at the SMiSA Stadium, on October 29, 2025, in Paisley, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)
Image: Hearts' Claudio Braga made it 2-2 late on against St Mirren

St Mirren then looked to have claimed their third just four minutes later - again through Freckleton - only for VAR to chalk it off for an infringement in the build-up.

Schwolow made another big save from Phillips before Hearts drew level for the second time in the match. Kyziridis' shot hit the crossbar and Braga rose to head past George.

The away side thought they had earned a late winner only for it to be ruled out for offside in the build-up.

