St Mirren 0-0 Kilmarnock: Managerless Killie hold on for point in Paisley as winless Premiership run continues

Kilmarnock clung on to claim a point from a goalless stalemate away to St Mirren as their winless Scottish Premiership run stretched to a dozen games.

Interim head coach Kris Doolan's team frustrated the League Cup winners to edge four points clear of bottom side Livingston.

The heady weeks leading up to Christmas may have taken their toll on Stephen Robinson's Hampden heroes.

Yet the hosts were stronger in the second half and created the game's only glaring opportunity.

On-loan Celtic goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi denied striker Dan Nlundulu from close range.

Few chances fell into that clear-cut category in a scrappy first half in front of a cracking festive crowd of 7,531.

Shamal George was at full stretch to force Lewis Mayo's half-volley from 20 yards round the post in a bright Killie opening.

Former St Mirren attacker Greg Kiltie's deflected shot on the turn spun onto the roof of the net.

At the other end, Oluwayemi reacted well to bat the ball clear when Jonah Ayunga met Declan John's corner to flash a near-post header on target.

Roland Idowu started to grow as an elusive threat against a much-derided Killie back line and he went close for Saints from the edge of the penalty box.

Image: It was a frustrating watch for St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson

However, Paisley boss Stephen Robinson remained a constant presence on the edge of the technical area, urging more from his men.

Robinson switched things to help Saints get up the park quicker with Jayden Richardson on at right wingback after the break, while - 10 minutes into the half - Mika Mandron replaced Ayunga.

Richardson's introduction freed up Conor McMenamin to be more creative through the middle.

The Northern Ireland international had a part to play as Saints went agonisingly close to making a breakthrough after 61 minutes.

A rapid move down the right culminated in a cutback by Richardson for Nlundulu and from six yards, the ex-Bolton striker looked sure to find the bottom corner before Oluwayemi produced a brilliant reaction block with his left boot.

Image: Kris Doolan is in interim charge at Kilmarnock

Saints bombarded the visitors' penalty box from both flanks, although Killie remained a breakaway danger, however, particularly with teenager Ben Brannan on as a substitute.

The Kilmarnock defence has been much criticised during their dismal run and tumble down the table to second-bottom, but they held firm to earn a first clean sheet since their defeat of St Mirren at Rugby Park on October 4.

It was far from pretty as Doolan collected his first point in charge but, in the midst of a wretched run, this will be viewed as a positive.