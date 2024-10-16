St Polten-Spratzern 2-3 Man City: Mary Fowler secures late Champions League win as Gareth Taylor's side continue unbeaten start

Mary Fowler's late header secured a dramatic 3-2 victory for Manchester City against St Polten in the Women's Champions League to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

City began strongly in Austria as Alanna Kennedy netted the opener in style with a stunning long-distance strike in just the seventh minute.

The visitors then came close to doubling their lead through Laura Blindkilde Brown, who was denied by the fingertips of Carina Schluter, before Aoba Fujino's effort crashed off the post shortly after.

Despite their dominance, City fell short in their search for a second and were eventually left stunned by a shock equaliser for St Polten just before the break.

Alex Greenwood needlessly gave away a corner - after being caught in possession inside her own penalty area - and the City captain was made to pay for her error.

The ball pinballed around the box from the resulting set-piece and, with City failing to clear their lines, Melanie Brunnthaler wasted no time in poking home past Khiara Keating to level proceedings.

Image: Melanie Brunnthaler of St Polten celebrates scoring her team's first goal against Man City

St Polten's strong play continued after the interval with Kamila Dubcova turning well and lashing an effort in just after the restart - but her goal was quickly cancelled out by Fujino's volley at the back post.

Lauren Hemp, Khadija Shaw, Jill Roord and Laia Aleixandri were all called upon from the bench but it was Fowler, who also hit the woodwork in the first half, who eventually headed City into a late lead from an in-swinging corner.

Image: Alanna Kennedy celebrates her early opener against St Polten

Set-pieces decide the game

Sky Sports' Patrick Rowe:

"Both of St Polten's goals came from City failing to clear their lines from set-pieces but, ironically, it was a corner that rescued Gareth Taylor's side in this one.

"The defending for the first goal was comical in their own area and captain Greenwood will not be happy with her decision-making prior to the second goal going in.

"There are lessons to be learned - with clearing the ball and preventing second phases of playing being the main one - but City escape this game with all three points."

Schluter: Defeat to City hurts

St Polten goalkeeper Carina Schluter:

"Right now it's quite frustrating and it hurts. You should be able to be happy about a result like this, but maybe it'll take a few days.

"You just want to win every game and we were close, we did really well, we played two excellent halves. I don't think anyone expected that from us ahead of the game.

"We now know that we can make it difficult for the big teams and that we don't have to make ourselves as small as many say. We're super excited for the next challenges and we'll see how it will go."

Here are the remaining dates for the fixtures:

Matchday 3: 12/13 November Matchday 4: 20/21 November Matchday 5: 11/12 December Matchday 6: 17/18 December