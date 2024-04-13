Stockport 2-0 Morecambe: Tanto Olaofe and Fraser Horsfall net as hosts gain promotion to League One

Stockport sealed promotion to League One with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Morecambe at Edgeley Park.

Last season's play-off final losers secured elevation with three games remaining with goals from Isaac Olaofe and Fraser Horsfall earning them the three points.

Image: Stockport's players celebrate promotion to League One

Dave Challinor's side enjoyed a fine start as they went ahead after just seven minutes when Olaofe volleyed home Kyle Wootton's cross-field header from close range after a mistake from Nelson Khumbeni.

The home side continued to dominate with Oloafe denied a quickfire second by an excellent block from Farrend Rawson and Antoni Sarcevic seeing a shot well blocked by Jacob Bedeau.

Image: Stockport fans show their delight after watching their side win promotion to League One

Stockport's dominance was rewarded with a second goal four minutes into first-half stoppage time as Horsfall steamed in at the far post to head home Sarcevic's left-wing corner.

County maintained their pressure after the break with Callum Camps forcing a smart low save from Archie Mair and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans seeing a shot from the edge of the box deflected wide by Yann Songo'o's excellent defensive block.

Image: Stockport fans flooded on to the pitch to celebrate

Morecambe's first effort of note came from a late Joel Senior shot that flew wide as the Hatters held on comfortably.

Challinor: The aim now is to win the league

Stockport boss Dave Challinor: "This was a tough game and I thought we were a bit sloppy in the first half and it was a bit frustrating.

"But we got into a winning position and got the win and we are now looking forward to Tuesday night because the aim now is to win the league.

"It's a great feeling to win promotion and see everyone celebrate like they are, especially after the disappointment of losing at Wembley last year. I had a poster at the training ground from that game that I used as motivation for this year and that seemed to work.

"It feels great to get the promotion and it's fully deserved for the hard work everyone at the club has put in but there is still work to do."