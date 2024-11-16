Stockport 1-0 Wrexham: Louie Barry screamer seals victory for Dave Challinor's County

Louie Barry's eye-catching goal settled League One's top-six clash as Stockport beat Wrexham 1-0.

The sides were non-League rivals two years ago but Wrexham rarely troubled the Stockport goal on this occasion and the hosts ran out deserving winners.

After a well-matched opening to the game, Barry's spectacular strike put County ahead. Ollie Norwood's drive was blocked and when the ball came to Barry he turned and unleashed an inch-perfect finish into the top corner.

Stockport started to turn the screw after that but could not find a second goal, with Will Collar denied by a deflection that sent the ball wide after he had picked the pocket of defender Tom O'Connor.

Aston Villa loanee Louie Barry scores his 11th goal of the season for Stockport as he whips in a beauty of a goal against Wrexham in their League One clash

Wrexham were grateful to goalkeeper Callum Burton for a terrific double save 10 minutes before the break. Barry's whipped cross was headed goalwards by Collar and Burton got a vital hand to the ball at full stretch, recovering quickly to block Fraser Horsfall's follow-up.

With the visitors under mounting pressure, a clearing header fell for Norwood and his audacious first-time volley from 25 yards narrowly cleared the crossbar.

Stockport continued to see chances go begging after the break, with Ethan Pye heading over and Barry and Kyle Wootton both frustrated by excellent saves from Burton.

The Dragons had a late chance to snatch a point but when James McClean picked out the unmarked Elliot Lee, he headed wide.