Stockport 0-5 Wycombe: Chairboys romp to the top of the League One table

Wycombe leapfrogged Birmingham to the top of League One after an impressive 5-0 victory at Stockport.

Richard Kone's brace, including a penalty, and Fred Onyedinma's strike saw the visitors grab a three-goal advantage inside 18 minutes at Edgeley Park.

Fred Onyedinma extends Wycombe Wanderers lead against Stockport in their League One clash.

Onyedinma's header and Aaron Morley's strike after half-time further confirmed Wycombe's fifth successive league win as they leapfrogged the Blues on goal difference.

The Chairboys went ahead after 10 minutes when Fraser Horsfall fouled Dan Udoh and Kone fired home from the penalty spot.

Onyedinma capitalised shortly afterwards as County's defence stood off the attacker to double the lead.

Kone's second came when Corey Addai parried Cameron Humphreys' cross into his path to slot home from close range.

Kone nearly completed his hat-trick after the half-hour but Callum Connolly cleared.

Following the hour Addai parried Udoh's fierce shot to safety, but Onyedinma nodded home Humphreys' cross for Wycombe's fourth after 70 minutes.

Addai initially prevented Wycombe's fifth by denying Kone but he could not stop Morley's low 77th-minute effort.

Bloomfield 'keeping a lid' on big win

Wycombe boss Matt Bloomfield said:

"We're really fortunate to have a real special group of young men and I'm really proud of them.

"We wanted to come out of the blocks, we were so respectful of Stockport before the game, they've got a very good team and Dave (Challinor) has done a great job here over a number of years.

"We put the team together and we knew the threats they were going to pose and we felt like we needed to come out of the blocks quick and impose ourselves on the game.

"I want to keep a lid on it because there's so long to go. We've done a lot of work over the summer and putting some stuff in place, but we've got a tough game at Wigan on Saturday and all our focus now has to be on recovering, preparing and making sure we turn up there with the energy we need.

"It can't be underestimated what a tough game we had so enjoy the win, take the moment, reset and get ready to go again."