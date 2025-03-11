Stoke City 1-0 Blackburn Rovers: Ali Al-Hamadi seals a narrow win to ease Potters relegation fears

Ali Al-Hamadi scored as Stoke boosted their Championship survival hopes with a 1-0 win over play-off chasing Blackburn.

Hours after being called up for Iraq's forthcoming World Cup qualifiers, loanee Al-Hamadi netted his second goal for the club after 19 minutes as the Potters won only a third league game under Mark Robins in 12 attempts.

But they were also indebted to two magnificent saves from goalkeeper Viktor Johansson, with his second denying Joe Rankin-Costello in stoppage time.

Starting the night one point above the drop zone, City's victory lifted them up to 19th and four points clear of the bottom three.

In contrast, Rovers have taken a solitary point from a possible nine under new boss Valerien Ismael and their four-game winless run leaves them four points off the top six.

Both sides went into the game on the back of defeats last weekend.

Stoke, still smarting from their stoppage-time loss at Coventry, created the first chance in what soon became a tetchy encounter.

Al-Hamadi found Million Manhoef in space but the Dutch star dithered. His indecision allowed Hayden Carter to execute a perfect block when Manhoef finally fired goalwards.

Rovers had won four of their six previous away games at Stoke but were up against it when the home side went in front.

Dominic Hyam's crossfield pass was easily picked off by Bae Jun-ho. The South Korean international combined with Lewis Baker and the one-time Rovers loanee whipped a low centre across the six-yard box and Al-Hamadi slid in at the far post.

Todd Cantwell thought he had equalised after 25 minutes and would have done but for Johansson tipping the midfielder's effort on to a post.

Neither side made changes at the break but 22 seconds after the restart Rovers' striker Makhtar Gueye was booked for one foul too many.

Full-back Callum Brittain almost fashioned a stunning leveller but his 30-yard drive after 51 minutes did not dip in time to beat Johansson.

After a lengthy stoppage for an accidental clash of heads, the game resumed with Al-Hamadi and Hyam sporting bandages to protect their cuts.

Robins used the time to replace the ineffective Manhoef with Lewis Koumas.

Blackburn made their first three of five substitutions in the 65th minute but the frequent interruptions were only harming Rovers' hopes of finding an attacking rhythm.

And they had goalkeeper Aynsley Pears to thank for cutting out a dangerous cross from substitute Koumas.

Al-Hamadi had been at the heart of all Stoke's best moves and he received a standing ovation from home supporters when making way for ex-Rover Sam Gallagher with 16 minutes remaining.

Stoke then held on for a vital win thanks to Johansson's stunning save in the third of nearly 10 minutes of added time.

