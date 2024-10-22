Stoke City 2-2 Bristol City: Nahki Wells scores twice as Robins bounce back for point

Nahki Wells struck a quick-fire double as Bristol City came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Stoke.

Lewis Koumas and Andrew Moran had put the Potters 2-0 up inside the opening quarter-of-an-hour before a brace from Wells inside three minutes early in the second half hauled the Robins level.

The draw extended Bristol City's unbeaten run to six matches as they continued to be without head coach Liam Manning following the death of this son Theo earlier this month.

The Potters made a dream start as on-loan Liverpool winger Koumas opened the scoring with an acrobatic effort in the second minute.

Eric Boucat's cross was knocked down by Thomas Cannon and 19-year-old Koumas swivelled to thump the bouncing ball beyond City goalkeeper Max O'Leary.

The Potters doubled their lead in the 14th minute and Koumas was heavily involved once again.

The Liverpool youngster's ball in was met by Moran at the back post, who was credited with the goal despite O'Leary parrying the effort onto City midfielder Max Bird.

Stoke were forced to endure an onslaught for the rest of the first half as the visitors racked up 18 shots on goal.

Viktor Johansson preserved the Potters' two-goal lead on numerous occasions as he kept Wells at bay before turning Jason Knight's shot around the post.

The Sweden international had to be at his very best to prevent Bird reducing the deficit with a crisply-struck half volley from the edge of the box.

Wells was next to go close when his header was saved by Johansson before Knight headed wide from the resulting corner.

A crazy three-minute spell after the break saw Bristol City deservedly back on level terms.

The Robins reduced the deficit when Joe Williams' cross evaded everyone in the Stoke box and the unmarked Wells slotted in at the far post.

Michael Rose's error handed Wells his second shortly after when the defender poked the ball through to the forward, who made no mistake from inside the six-yard box.

Johansson was called into action once again to prevent City completing the turnaround with a fine double save.

First he prevented West Ham loanee George Earthy netting his first Robins goal before beating away Mark Sykes' follow-up header.

The Robins continued to cause Stoke problems from set pieces.

Knight came closest to getting a winner when he met Williams' corner before Johansson turned the ball onto the post.

Stoke then almost sneaked a winner when O'Leary diverted an effort from substitute Niall Ennis onto the roof of the net as both sides finished with a point from an entertaining encounter.

The managers

Stoke's Narcis Pelach:

"The start of the game is really good. We start fast, we start energetic, we start much better than them. They were passive, the opposite, this gave us the chance to be 2-0 up.

"But then after the second goal, we lost control, not comfortable with what I have seen, so I said to the team at half time 'it is not good enough, we need to go and kill that game because we are losing control'.

"In the second half we lose even more control. I am disappointed the way the game went, Bristol is a good side, I was worried before the game, I knew they are in good form.

"I have the feeling that we rescued a point. That is why when I saw one goal in the second half, players having doubts and being fragile, I decided to put in a back five to rescue a point.

"We have a point now, so it is another game unbeaten - but of course we have to be disappointed. I am not happy at all with what I have seen today."

Bristol City assistant Chris Hogg:

"It is mixed emotions in the group really. (Being) 2-0 down away from home, naturally you would take a point, but in terms of moments and opportunities there are a few disappointed players.

"They get an early goal then go 2-0 and you are stood there thinking 'what is this going to be in terms of a performance?'

"But I felt quite calm though in the first half because we still had moments and chances where we knew if we could adjust a few things at half-time we had the quality and belief in the group we could go and hurt them.

"In terms of the quality of chances we were creating and getting into some good areas. At half time it was just about being ruthless with the ball and taking opportunities when you do get them.

"The group has been terrific in terms of everything that has been going on in the last 10 days and on the back of the weekend we spoke about getting a good start and a foot in the game, but credit to Stoke.

"It takes a tragic event really in terms of bringing everyone close and it has been a horrible 10 days.

"Hopefully the supporters tonight have seen a team they can be proud of in terms of a character and spirit to come back and fight and scrap to get something out of the game.

"Credit to Nahki for getting his goals, it makes me smile because the lads are delighted for him as well."