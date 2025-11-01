Stoke 5-1 Bristol City: Divin Mubama scores hat-trick as Potters earn thumping win

Divin Mubama netted a first career hat-trick as Stoke thrashed Bristol City 5-1 at the Bet365 Stadium.

The England Under-21 international had not scored since August but netted a first-half brace before completing his treble after the break.

Million Manhoef and Junior Tchamadeu also scored for Mark Robins' side, who leapfrogged the visitors in the Sky Bet Championship play-off spots.

Mark Sykes scored Bristol City's consolation in the closing stages.

Mubama had failed to find the net since Stoke's 3-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday over two months ago, but Tchamadeu's wicked cross picked out the Manchester City loanee who fired home from close range.

Stoke were handed their second by Bristol City goalkeeper Radek Vitek, who spilled Manhoef's innocuous ball forward right to the feet of the awaiting Mubama.

The 21-year-old rolled the ball out of the grasp of the on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper before slotting into an empty net to double his tally.

The Robins had not conceded on their travels since August 22, keeping clean sheets in each of their last three away games, but found themselves 3-0 down inside 25 minutes.

While City were still contemplating Vitek's calamitous error, Mubama laid the ball back for Manhoef to cut inside and pick out the corner to make it 3-0.

Gerhard Struber's side had been a threat at the other end, racking up seven corners in the first half alone, while Anis Mehmeti forced Viktor Johansson into a smart save to push his effort past the post.

Struber introduced Emil Riis in place of George Tanner at the break as his side looked to muster a comeback, but barely had a chance to contemplate the thought before Stoke extended their lead.

Marauding right-back Tchamadeu latched onto Manhoef's pass and broke down the right before firing across Vitek to net his first goal since March, and only his second in Stoke colours.

Mubama completed his hat-trick with over 20 minutes remaining, slipped in by Lamine Cisse's well-weighted pass before lifting over Vitek to make it five.

Bristol City continued to push to give their 2,100 fans something to shout about and had the ball in the net through Riis, but referee James Bell had already blown for a head injury to Ben Wilmot.

Substitute Ross McCrorie saw his header saved by Swedish stopper Johansson, while Ashley Phillips prevented a certain goal when he took the ball off the head of Sinclair Armstrong.

Armstrong also saw his effort from range thwarted by Johansson, while Mehmeti hooked over the crossbar.

Bristol City finally got their consolation with less than 10 minutes remaining as Sykes glanced Yu Hirakawa's corner beyond Johansson, but it was far from enough to take the gloss off Mubama's perfect afternoon.

The managers

Stoke's Mark Robins:

"When the chances come along he's capable of taking them and he did that today.

"He's a young player and what happens is you can lose a little bit of confidence which means you might take half a second, which means the ball doesn't go in the net, you don't get the shot away.

"When you become confident things become more automatic, and that's what happened as the game went on and will happen in time.

"It's a fantastic hat-trick. How good he can get is genuinely up to him. He's a Manchester City player, we've been lucky enough to be trusted with him and his development, I think overall it's a really good place for him to be."

Bristol City's Gerhard Struber:

"A really bad game I would say, it was a really big hit in the face today, completely different expectation about our performance but today I think we were not the team that we are normally.

"In the pressing moments we were not synchronised. It was always a little bit too late. Of course also big respect for Stoke City today, how they created problems for us with dynamic moments, but we were not really together to find control against a team on this level.

"I feel sad for the fans, we can lose games no problem but today this was too easy."