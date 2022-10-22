Stoke City 0-2 Coventry: Jamie Allen and Gustavo Hamer seal victory for Sky Blues

Coventry City's revival continued as they secured a third successive victory with a 2-0 win at Stoke.

The Potters, who slump to a second home defeat in the space of five days, dominated but to no avail.

Gustavo Hamer created the opener for Jamie Allen in the second half and added a second as the visitors closed the gap to safety to just one point.

Victory ensures the Sky Blues extend their unbeaten away record to five matches and four consecutive clean sheets on their travels.

The hosts, who also suffered a 1-0 home defeat against Rotherham in midweek, looked to provide a positive response and started brightly.

Veteran defender Phil Jagielka came close to opening the scoring after 17 minutes, but his innovative flick-on from a Lewis Baker corner struck the crossbar.

Stoke top-scorer Baker then tried his own luck from range with his arching effort curling narrowly wide of the far post.

An influential Baker was involved again when his pinpoint delivery was met by an offside Will Smallbone, who thwarted his poised team-mate Tariqe Fosu.

The early Potters pressure continued through to the half-hour mark with Fosu close from range on two occasions in quick succession.

But despite their dominance, the home side had to wait until the 48th minute until registering their first shot on target.

Dwight Gayle, who turned 33 in midweek, saw his drilled volley saved comfortably by Ben Wilson.

Six minutes after the restart, the Sky Blues opened the scoring in somewhat fortuitous circumstances.

A Hamer through ball was latched onto by Allen and a last-ditch challenge from Harry Clarke helped to scoop the effort beyond Joe Bursik.

Despite Alex Neil ringing the changes, the Potters fell further behind a few minutes after the hour mark.

Hamer added a goal to his earlier assist in scintillating fashion, skipping beyond two defenders before finishing.

Coventry then had a dream afternoon capped in the 75th minute.

Key man Callum O'Hare handed a major boost to boss Mark Robins as he made his return from injury with a first appearance of the season off the bench.

Despite the hosts' best efforts, Coventry remained resolute to preserve a sixth clean sheet in their last seven games.