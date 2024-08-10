Stoke City 1-0 Coventry City: Lewis Baker scores late to secure opening win for the Potters

Lewis Baker came off the bench to grab the only goal of the game as Stoke claimed a 1-0 victory against Coventry.

The Sky Blues made a fast start, with summer signing Jack Rudoni and striker Ellis Simms linking up nicely to force an opening, but the former was thwarted as he looked to pull the trigger inside the box.

Rudoni was at it again inside the first 10 minutes when his run through the heart of the Potters' defence saw him create space for a shot, but his right-footed effort trickled past goalkeeper Viktor Johansson's left-hand post.

Stoke responded well and a Million Manhoef corner dropped to Lynden Gooch on the edge of the box but he could not find away through a packed penalty area.

Gooch turned provider moments later when his searching cross from the left found the head of Junior Tchamadeu at the back post, but his reaching effort went wide.

Another headed effort for the home side came and went. A ball into the box from Tchamadeu was directed goalwards by Emre Tezgel but a flying save from Coventry goalkeeper Oliver Dovin kept the scores level.

Rudoni continued to be a thorn in the side of the Stoke defence as his jinking runs, tidy footwork and directness carved open the home side on numerous occasions, albeit to no avail.

The home side took the lead in the 78th minute after some lovely counter-attacking football.

A sweeping move from right to left saw Baker send the ball out to Manhoef. The Dutchman played a sumptuous reverse pass into the feet of Baker who slid his effort through the legs of the advancing Dovin.

The managers

Stoke's Steven Schumacher:

"We were all aware of how difficult this game was going to be, we knew we were coming up against a Coventry team who, again, have strengthened really well in the summer and everybody is tipping them to be the surprise package in the Championship this season.

"We spoke with the players about their strengths and what they were good at, but also where we felt we could hurt them with our style of play.

"I thought that was a Championship game that had everything in it, we played really well in the first half and rubbish for parts of the second and had to soak up pressure, but the result is what we were after and we have to carry that momentum on.

"It was a really good day. To win four games on the spin in the Championship is brilliant, three here in that run and not to concede a goal is excellent, so that is something for us to build on.

"It was a brilliant goal. I just asked him (Baker) to run forward as much as he possibly could, he saw a gap, it was really well-taken goal and it gets us off the mark."

Coventry's Mark Robins:

"We weren't in good enough positions to be able to put them under pressure and ended up thinking sitting off them was the right way to go about it and it wasn't.

"We didn't get to grips with it, we allowed them to build their momentum into the game. We talk about courage and bravery and we didn't show enough of that.

"At half-time we spoke about being a bit more aggressive and being on the front foot.

"To be able to gain control in the game you have to be willing to go and press and put them under pressure and when you win the ball back you are in good positions. After we did that, we started to play.

"Sometimes when the season starts it's a bit of an eye-opener, when you fail to get to grips with it it can put a bit of doubt in your mind at this level.

"It was a disappointing goal. We got enough of the ball to build and create something. We didn't create enough good chances for the good players we have and that is something we clearly have to work on."