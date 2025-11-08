Stoke City 0-1 Coventry City: Ephron Mason-Clarke strikes late to seal Sky Blues win

Ephron Mason-Clark scored a dramatic late goal as Coventry beat Stoke 1-0 to stretch their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Mason-Clark smashed home a brilliant bicycle kick from Ellis Simms' corner with four minutes of regular time to go to seal a deserved win.

The wingman received lengthy treatment before being substituted following the winner after Junior Tchamadeu landed on him while going for the ball.

Coventry had dominated throughout and saw a number of good chances go begging.

Viktor Johansson was twice called on to keep out the impressive Victor Torp as the Sky Blues turned the screw in the opening 30 minutes.

But it was the hosts who wasted the best chance of the half when Million Manhoef missed the ball completely with the goal at his mercy.

Mason-Clark, Bobby Thomas and Haji Wright all saw chances wasted as City continued to keep up the pressure.

But the pressure finally paid off when Mason-Clark bravely turned home the corner to give the Sky Blues a sixth win in seven.

Bae Junho had an early shot from distance blocked for a corner by Matt Grimes.

Johansson made an excellent save from Torp's fierce free-kick in the sixth minute as the Sky Blues began to get into their stride.

Coventry saw shouts for a penalty waved away after Brandon Thomas-Assante went down under a Ben Wilmot challenge.

Johansson tipped over Torp's well-hit shot from the edge of the box in the 18th minute as the leaders kept up the pressure.

Wilmot had a flicked header turned behind for a corner after Million Manhoef picked him out with a deep cross.

Manhoef failed to put Stoke ahead when he fluffed his shot after Sorba Thomas had picked him out in the 32nd minute.

The lively Torp blazed another good chance wide from 20 yards after Mason-Clark teed him up three minutes later.

Pearson produced a key block to charge down a Torp shot as Coventry increased the pressure before half-time.

Mason-Clark won a corner following a good run in the opening seconds of the second half as Coventry quickly got into their stride.

Bobby Thomas headed wide from a corner from inside the six-yard box after stretching to meet Torp's cross.

Mason-Clark tested Johanson from distance with a low shot which the Stoke keeper gathered at the second attempt.

Wright failed to find the target with distance following a good run through midfield in the 70th minute.

Mason-Clark saw a shot deflected just wide minutes later after he beat Tchamadeu in a tussle for the ball.

But the breakthrough came when Mason-Clark bravely turned home a Simms corner to give Coventry a fifth away win of the season.

The managers

Stoke's Mark Robins:

To follow...

Coventry's Frank Lampard:

To follow...