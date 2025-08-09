Stoke City 3-1 Derby County: Potters net two late goals to seal opening-day win

Stoke got their season off to a winning start after debutants Divin Mubama and Sorba Thomas both scored in stoppage time to secure a 3-1 win over Derby at the bet365 Stadium.

Summer-signing Carlton Morris had put the Rams ahead against the run of play on the hour mark, but it was cancelled out 10 minutes later by Lewis Baker's bending shot from outside the box.

It looked as though the match was going to end in a draw until the fifth minute of stoppage time when Mubama, who joined the Potters on loan from Manchester City, headed home.

And Sorba, another summer arrival, added gloss moments later when he found the net from close range.

Stoke dominated the first half of a match between two sides firmly involved in last season's Championship relegation battle, and South Korea midfielder Bae Jun-ho had a chance to open the scoring in the third minute but headed straight into the hands of visiting goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom from Million Manhoef's cross.

Shortly afterwards, Junior Tchamadeu's long pass forward was latched on to by Thomas, whose acrobatic effort from the edge of the area was saved by Zetterstrom.

The hosts continued to look the only side likely to break the deadlock, and they went close again in the 25th minute when Bosun Lawal glanced a header wide from another Manhoef delivery.

Minutes before half-time, Mubama forced Zetterstrom into another save with a shot from distance as the teams went into the break level.

Kayden Jackson registered Derby's first shot shortly after the interval, with Viktor Johansson making a comfortable save.

Although the Rams were by no means on top, the game had become a lot more even and John Eustace's men took the lead with 60 minutes on the clock through debutant Morris.

The 29-year-old striker, signed from Luton in the summer, produced a superb improvised finish with his left foot to direct Corey Blackett-Taylor's cross into the back of the net.

Stoke responded well, though, and came close to equalising minutes later, with Thomas rounding Zetterstrom and firing into the side netting from a tight angle.

The leveller then arrived in the 70th minute through Baker, who received the ball on the edge of the area and hit a right-footed shot across Zetterstrom and into the bottom corner.

Both sides were now pushing for the winner, with Derby substitute Andreas Weimann going close with a free-kick and Tchamadeu bringing a brilliant save out of Zetterstrom having fired a stinging shot from range.

But it was not until the dying moments that the decisive goals came, with Mubama heading in from Tatsuki Seko's cross and Sorba then firing home after receiving a pass from Spurs loanee Jamie Donley, who made his debut from the bench.

