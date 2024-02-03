Stoke City 0-5 Leicester City: Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy score brace apiece in Foxes thumping

Leicester extended their lead at the top of the Championship to 11 points with a thumping 5-0 victory at Stoke.

Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy both scored twice, including a penalty each, to inspire the Foxes to a comprehensive victory.

The in-form Daka opened the scoring and Kasey McAteer doubled the visitors' advantage shortly before the half-hour mark.

After the break a first penalty of the afternoon for Leicester allowed Daka to net his second, his ninth goal involvement in his last eight matches.

An evergreen Jamie Vardy came off the bench to complete the rout, firing in his first goals in the league since November.

Stoke offered little resistance against the table-toppers, with their winless home run extended to nine games, dating back to October.

Unbeaten in eight meetings with the Potters, a rampant Leicester started on the front foot.

The returning Abdul Fatawu, who had missed three games through suspension, flashed a venomous effort just wide in an early threat to the hosts.

Stoke failed to heed the warning, with a McAteer header forcing a smart acrobatic stop from Jack Bonham and Daka heading over from close range.

And Enzo Maresca's side were soon rewarded, with the Daka adding the finishing touch to a slick attacking move.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's delicate delivery was headed back across goal invitingly by Fatawu, with the Zambia international firing into an empty net.

The Potters then had a glorious opportunity for an immediate leveller, but Tyrese Campbell's drilled effort was saved by the feet of Mads Hermansen.

Instead Leicester tightened their grip on the game as an ambitious McAteer effort from range deflected wickedly off Ben Wilmot and flew beyond a wrong-footed and helpless Bonham.

Steven Schumacher tried to revitalise the hosts with a string of changes after the interval, but Leicester did not let up.

When Wout Faes' buccaneering run was halted in the area, Daka converted from 12 yards for a sixth goal in his last eight outings, either side of his trip to the Africa Cup of Nations.

It was the forward's last piece of action for the day, but his replacement Vardy soon picked up the mantle.

The 37-year-old former England international finished first time from a glorious James Justin delivery and added a second from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time.

Stoke nearly added a consolation, but a Hermansen double save thwarted both Bae Jun-ho and Wilmot, capping off a dismal afternoon for the hosts.

But it was another day to remember for Leicester, who took another step closer to an immediate return to the Premier League.

