Stoke City 1-3 Middlesbrough: Boro win to ease pressure on Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough eased the pressure on manager Michael Carrick as Finn Azaz and Tommy Conway scored second-half goals to seal a 3-1 win at struggling Stoke.

Boro had lost their five previous games and had not won on their travels since beating Hull on New Year's Day.

Stoke's South Korean star Bae Jun-ho cancelled out Marcus Forss' first goal of the season, but Boro wrapped up victory to boost their faltering play-off hopes.

Conway, who had missed a sitter to make it 2-0, assisted for Azaz to restore the Teessiders' lead after 52 minutes.

The duo combined again 21 minutes later, with Conway atoning for his earlier blunder with a 10th goal of the campaign.

Boro certainly did not start like a team low on confidence and short on wins and they might have been in front before Forss fired in a terrific opener.

Morgan Whittaker blazed over but then forced a first save of the game from Viktor Johansson after Conway's initial effort was blocked by Ashley Phillips.

The visitors' goal started in their own half and Whittaker's assist was the last pass of a fine move, finished off in style by Forss.

Conway should have doubled the lead on the half-hour but after Forss crossed from the Potters' left, the former Bristol City star fired over from a couple of yards.

Stoke used the miss as badly-needed inspiration. Lewis Baker scored one of City's all-time best goals in the previous home game against Swansea; a magnificent effort from inside his own half.

This time he let fly from just outside the penalty area. Goalkeeper Mark Travers saved and rose quickly to block Million Manhoef's follow-up.

Stoke equalised against the run of play before the break. Andrew Moran crossed into the area and Bae ran in to score his second Championship goal of the season with a low right-foot effort.

If Stoke believed the tide had turned, seven minutes into the second half Boro regained their lead.

Hayden Hackney powered forward and slipped a pass to Conway who smartly created the assist for Azaz.

Conway then wasted another chance to put the game out of Stoke's reach, firing into the side-netting with Azaz and Forss better placed, waiting for a cut-back.

But the Scot had the last word, calmly shooting home from 12 yards after 73 minutes following a one-two with Azaz.

Boro's clinching goal- to move them within four points of the top six - signalled chants of 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' from angry home fans, whose side sit only five points above the drop zone.

The managers

Stoke's Mark Robins:

"We are in a position where we know we have to pick up points. We know we are working in an environment where supporters are fed up. They have had enough of mediocrity for the last seven or eight years.

"But we need a bit of understanding, which I think we got. You saw within the game we went from boos to cheers. But we've got young players trying to deal with that environment and I don't think some of them can.

"We make naive decisions and choices and as soon as we do it costs us. It's all of our making because there are no excuses for missing duels or tackles.

"There is a lot that needs sorting out. But the time will be later for talking about that. We've got 12 games left and need to pick up enough points to stay in the division."

Middlesbrough's Michael Carrick:

"It wasn't for me, it was more for everyone else. To see the players and fans celebrating and enjoying it (was great). The support counts and matters when you are going through a stage like this.

"So massive credit to them for turning up and being positive. It is what the boys are capable of as a group and the supporters are included.

"To have their moments at the end is not going to change everything but it gives us that feeling back and shows that connection.

"It has been tested but it's strong and we need to build from here.

"Getting the win was one thing but the way we did it was as pleasing as anything.

"It's easy to hide and play the safe option, get through the game, survive and hope to win. But they took the ball and expressed themselves."