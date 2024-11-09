Stoke City 1-1 Millwall: Ben Gibson denies Neil Harris' Lions a fifth straight Championship win

Millwall's four-game winning run in the Championship came to an end after a 1-1 draw away to Stoke.

Neil Harris' men, who had won their last four matches 1-0, took the lead at the end of the first half when Josh Coburn tapped in from close range.

The Potters, who had gained six points in league action over a four-day period this week, made their feelings known when they were denied a penalty just after the break for a challenge on Wouter Burger.

That only angered Narcis Pelach's side and, on the hour mark, they drew level. A Bae Jun-ho corner found the head of skipper Ben Gibson.

Image: Stoke City's Million Manhoef runs past Dan McNamara of Millwall

The first chance of the game fell to Tom Cannon, who had scored three goals in his last three matches in all competitions.

Inside the first 30 seconds, a ball into the penalty area by Million Manhoef was perfect for Cannon, but the on-loan Leicester man could only guide his effort wide of the post.

In the 21st minute, Millwall had their first sighter of the first half. A long ball forward found striker Tom Bradshaw, who swivelled and fired a powerful volley wide.

A minute later, the home side were on the ascendancy again and had another fantastic opportunity to take the lead.

After some smart play in the middle of the field, the ball found the feet of Bae who advanced forward before unleashing an effort destined for the bottom-left corner. However, the strong right hand of Lukas Jensen denied him.

Against the run of play, the Lions took the lead. A short free-kick was knocked down the line to Femi Azeez and his drilled low cross evaded everyone bar Coburn, who tapped the ball into an empty net from six yards.

After the break the home side were denied what seemed to be a clear penalty after a foul on Burger.

A corner from the left eventually found its way to the Dutchman and, just as he was about to apply the finishing touch, he was dragged down to the floor by Millwall defender Jake Cooper, but referee Will Finnie waved away the Potters' protestations.

On the hour mark, Stoke drew level. Another corner from Bae found the head of Gibson, who rose highest to net his second header in successive home games after scoring the winner against Derby last weekend.

The managers

Stoke's Narcis Pelach:

"I want to take advantage of this moment to say thank you to John Coates and Jon Walters because they were very brave to appoint me.

"Everything is going really well and I have the love of the players, I want to make them better players and this is all I can ask.

"I have been here 54 or 55 days in the job and I have enjoyed every single second, I am really happy to be here and to be part of Stoke.

"Hopefully it is the beginning of something long as I don't want to go anywhere else, I want to be here, working for this club.

"I love set-plays, I was a set-plays coach years ago and I love it. I did not employ a set-piece coach when I started here because I wanted to do it myself as I enjoy that part of the game.

"We go to the ball believing that we are going to score, my set-plays matter and are really simple, and really basic."

Millwall's Neil Harris:

"It's not just the point today, it is the seven points in the week. That's massive for us, and I'm sure Stoke, in their own right, will be delighted with their week as well, as it is very difficult in Championship.

"I've been very careful what to say before this game, because I didn't want it to affect the football club and my players, but we finished last Sunday at 5:15pm against Burnley and this is our third game in this six days, it's bonkers.

"We are put in these sort of situations, so just huge credit to my players for the battling performance and some really good chances were created.

"From where I was it really looked like it was a penalty [to Stoke]. A lot of managers would say 'I didn't see it' or 'I'm not sure, I would need to see it again', but at the time I thought it was a penalty, so I think we may have got away with one there."