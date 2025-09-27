Stoke City 1-1 Norwich City: Sorba Thomas earns point for Mark Robins' Potters

Sorba Thomas' second-half goal earned Stoke a 1-1 comeback draw but the Potters' nine-year wait for a first home win over Norwich goes on.

The former Huddersfield star's third goal of the season after 48 minutes cancelled out Jovon Makama's second goal in two games in the opening half.

Both teams hit the woodwork after the break as Norwich stretched their unbeaten run against their hosts to 10 games.

Not even the late introduction of Steven Nzonzi could produce a home success.

Image: Sorba Thomas' equaliser earned a point for Stoke

The 36-year-old midfielder made an emotional return 10 years after scoring in a 6-1 win over Liverpool, a game that also marked Steven Gerrard's farewell game for the Anfield club.

For all their early dominance Stoke could have fallen behind after 18 minutes. Makama broke at pace after Thomas lost the ball on halfway.

His pass picked out Josh Sargent but the American hitman's low, angled left-foot effort was comfortably saved by Viktor Johansson.

Stoke responded and went even closer two minutes later. Million Manhoef threaded a pass into Bae Jun-ho's path but the South Korean's effort was smothered by Vladan Kovacevic.

The Bosnian keeper's save rebounded goalwards off team-mate Jakov Medic but the centre-half raced back to hack the ball clear.

Norwich maximised their escape with the game's opener as Stoke conceded in the Championship for only the fifth time this campaign.

Pelle Mattsson and Jack Stacey combined, with the latter's cross converted from almost under the City crossbar by ex-Lincoln favourite Makama after 26 minutes.

Stoke almost fashioned an equaliser in stoppage time. But while Rigo's 18-yard drive was deflected away for a corner, he should have done better with his shooting chance.

Two minutes after the re-start City were level. Kovacevic saved Manhoef's initial effort but could only parry into the path of Thomas who lashed home on the turn.

Makama surprisingly made way after 54 minutes, replaced by Ante Crnac. Only the crossbar prevented Norwich from retaking a 58th-minute lead with Johansson flailing at Liam Gibbs' piledriver.

Otherwise, it was all Stoke. Just after the hour, Kenny McLean came to the visitors' rescue with a goal-line clearance from Jun-ho's header. Rigo's long-range effort was then held by Kovacevic.

The keeper was stranded, though, when Manhoef drilled a low shot against the left-hand upright after 69 minutes.

Captain McLean, already on a booking, avoided a second yellow for his challenge on Jun-ho, with referee Elliot Bell's leniency disputed by the majority of a 25, 200 crowd.

Little had been seen of Sargent as a goal threat but Johansson denied him an 81st-minute winner.

Nzonzi received a rapturous welcome when he placed Rigo after 89 minutes as Stoke went close but not close enough to claiming three points.

