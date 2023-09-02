Stoke City 0-2 Preston: Will Keane's double sends North End top

A Will Keane double secured Preston their fourth successive league win as they rose to the Sky Bet Championship summit with a 2-0 victory at Stoke.

The summer recruit from Wigan netted a quickfire brace early in the second half as the Lilywhites' unbeaten start continued.

Half-time substitute Duane Holmes orchestrated the Preston knockout blow, firstly winning a penalty which Keane converted.

And the United States international was provider again for Keane's second as he teeed up his strike partner for an easy tap-in.

Image: Will Keane celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game in Preston's win at Stoke

A new-look Potters side, whose busy deadline day took their summer additions to 18, offered little in resistance as their four-match winning run at home was ended.

After a fierce start in which former Preston midfielder Ben Pearson was booked within 46 seconds, the visitors nearly opened the scoring with the game's first effort on goal.

An Alan Browne effort from range deflected off Ben Wilmot and nearly wrongfooted Mark Travers, but the Potters' goalkeeper did well to adjust and save.

Stoke gradually grew into the fixture and roles were reversed at the opposite end when Wilmot was then thwarted by Browne. A scramble in the box ended with the ball popping up invitingly for the defender, but his goalbound strike was headed clear by Preston's captain.

The reliable Travers was called into action again shortly after the half-hour mark when a miraculous reflex stop kept the scores level.

Andrew Hughes advanced dangerously into the area and his cross was nearly inadvertently converted by Stoke defender Enda Stevens, if not for Travers' instinct save.

The hosts' best chance of the first half fell to Tyrese Campbell when he was found in the box by a pinpoint Wesley delivery, but the forward miscued his volleyed attempt.

A first half low on creativity drew to an uneventful close and Preston boss Ryan Lowe delivered a masterstroke to swing the tie in his side's favour.

The introduction of Holmes at the interval proved the difference as the new addition from Huddersfield continued his bright start to life with the Lancashire outfit.

A jinking and weaving run from Holmes was abruptly stopped by Wouter Burger in the box, with the Stoke midfielder penalised by referee Matthew Donohue.

Keane stepped up for the ensuing spot-kick and happily obliged from 12 yards, drilling an effort down the middle of the goal.

Preston's two new stars combined again in the 57th minute when Holmes set up Keane to send the travelling 2,586 fans into delirium.

Stoke boss Alex Neil - who spent just shy of four years in the Preston hotseat - tried to rouse a fightback from his shell-shocked side.

But the home side had to wait until the 77th minute to register their first shot on target as Campbell came closest to providing a consolation.

The managers

Stoke's Alex Neil:

"It was a frustrating game and there wasn't much in it. The first goal was always going to be vitally important because if they get it, they've been excellent at seeing the game out.

"The second goal was disappointing and at that point we've got a mountain to climb, and we huffed and puffed but it wasn't enough.

"We know the magnitude of the changes we've made this summer and we had a new set of players today.

"We were trying to win a league game against a team which has been together for a significant amount of time and knows how to function.

"I'm not trying to blame that for the result, I just thought there were two key moments and we didn't get them right.

"It was a frustrating day for us and I didn't think Preston needed to play well to win.

"We know how much has changed at the club and it's been a baptism of fire; there's so much churn and it's hard to get any continuity.

"What will happen in the next few games is we'll find where people are in the pecking order so that will become clearer."

Preston's Ryan Lowe:

"I'm really pleased. The performance was fantastic. We were defensively solid and resolute, and we knew we could create some chances as well.

"They're a good team, got some good players and spent a lot of money, but we've got that real togetherness.

"We knew it was going to be tough, but our lads put their bodies on the line and deservedly came away with three points.

"We've got that togetherness with the group knowing what they're doing and they left everything out there.

"I've always got belief, we're going to enjoy the moment because we know it's going to get harder because people are going to want to beat us.

"But that's fine, we've got that real hunger and togetherness, and the lads are taking leadership and going about their business fantastically well.

"I've got an unbelievable group of staff who work tirelessly to give the lads everything and they're buying into it and long may that continue.

"The group behind the players who haven't been playing have been great, are sticking together and they've got that real family feel about them.

"We've got more depth, we've got good players, we've recruited smartly and we're going to keep smiling and enjoy the moment."

