Stoke City 0-2 QPR: Charlie Austin on target as Rangers cruise to victory at the bet365 Stadium

Osman Kakay scored his first Championship goal for QPR while Charlie Austin was also on target as they recorded a 2-0 victory over Stoke.

The Londoners led 1-0 at the break after Austin scored his seventh goal of the season with an emphatic finish.

The visitors withstood some decent pressure from Stoke after the half-time interval with Rabbi Matondo, John Obi Mikel and Jordan Thompson all going close.

But Kakay calmly slotted the ball past Adam Davies from a narrow angle with 20 minutes to go to wrap up the points.

Sam Vokes should have set up a nervous finish when he hooked an effort wide with the goal empty with four minutes to go.

The hosts had enjoyed the brighter start with Josh Tymon drilling a snapshot volley wide from a fourth-minute corner.

Yoann Barbet had to turn a dangerous cross before for another corner three minutes later.

Davies held a deflected Kakay shot after 10 minutes as the visitors threatened for the first time.

Stoke were dealt a blow when Nick Powell was forced off with an Achilles injury four minutes later, while Austin fired QPR ahead with a clinical drilled finish from just outside the box after 17 minutes.

But Lyndon Dykes will take plenty of credit after he robbed Harry Souttar of possession as he tried to dribble the ball out and played Austin in.

Matondo sent a dipping volley just over midway through the first half after Thompson's long-range effort was blocked into his path.

Tymon could have equalised but he failed to find the target after 34 minutes after a good first touch and run took him past two defenders.

At the other end, Chris Willock failed to find enough power to beat Davies with a curling effort.

Steven Fletcher failed to get on the end of Thompson's cross across the face of goal a minute before the break as Stoke looked to level matters.

The hosts continued to attempt to draw level but Thompson was crowded out as he prepared to shoot from close range after Tymon rolled him in on goal just after the restart.

Ilias Chair fluffed an effort from seven yards out after misjudging the bounce, while - at the other end - Matondo smashed the ball into the side-netting following a surging run down the right flank.

Obi Mikel tamely headed wide from eight yards out despite being unmarked just before the hour mark and team-mate Thompson curled a 20-yard free-kick well wide after 68 minutes as Stoke kept up the pressure.

But despite their pushing, Kayak doubled QPR's lead with a confident finish after Stefan Johansen teed him up two minutes later.

Visiting goalkeeper Seny Dieng spilled a long-range shot from Thompson 12 minutes from time, while Vokes shot wide from six yards out as the clock ticked down but Stoke failed to get a result.

What the managers said...

Stoke's Michael O'Neill: "We didn't have many good crosses and we do not have enough goals. We need more goals from wide areas and midfield. We have to look to put more goals in the team. A lot of our play is good but we need players that can make a difference in the final third. At times we have quality in our possession but we don't do enough with it and don't create enough chances in the opposition third.

"Today was a reflection of where we have been in the second half of the season. We hit the first man too often with crosses. We need to improve in the final third or find better players next season who can do that. There was a lot in the performance that was good but it's not easy to talk about that when you've lost."

QPR assistant John Eustace: "I know how hard it is to win here and full credit to the lads, they were fantastic. We have got some fantastic senior players and good exciting younger players. The players are ready to throw their bodies on the line and we have a really strong group. Osman [Kakay] has had a good season and you can see what his goal meant to him and the rest of the players, including those on the sidelines.

"The way we set up is very positive and we play a lot of good football. We have pace and power to go forward and it suits the way we want to play when we are away. We know how to cause teams bother when we play the football that we work on. Charlie [Austin] has been fantastic since coming in and hopefully we can keep hold of him. He has been a great influence on and off the pitch. I'm very proud of the boys today."