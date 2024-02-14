Stoke 1-0 QPR: Wouter Burger steers Potters to vital victory

Stoke secured a first home win since October as they beat fellow strugglers QPR 1-0.

A Wouter Burger strike on the cusp of half time was enough to end a run of four straight defeats in the Championship.

The visiting Hoops, who could have moved out of the relegation zone with a victory, failed to extend their four-match unbeaten run.

It could be an important first home win for Potters' boss Steven Schumacher, with his new side moving six points clear of the dreaded dotted line.

Following two wins and two draws, a resurgent QPR started promisingly and nearly opened the scoring inside three minutes.

The visitors carefully crafted a pocket of space and found Paul Smyth, but the winger's venomous strike was pawed away by Daniel Iversen.

Stoke heeded their opponents' early warning sign and gradually grew into the fixture, with new forward Niall Ennis trying to instigate a response.

The hosts had only scored two goals in their last eight home league games - with only one from open play - and their wastefulness in front of goal was on show again.

Lewis Baker's outswinging corner was headed goalwards by Michael Rose, but the defender's effort was tipped over by Asmir Begovic.

And the former Potters' stopper - who made 173 appearances in six years at the club - was in inspired form against his old employers.

Fierce strikes from Burger and Ennis before the break had the same outcome, with Begovic twice coming to QPR's rescue.

However, there was nothing the ex-Bosnian international could do just on the stroke of half time as Stoke took the lead with a goal that had been coming.

A Baker corner again wreaked havoc with Luke McNally's flick-on finding the onrushing Burger, who converted a simple tap-in.

It was a second league goal of the season for the Dutch youngster, whose only other second tier strike also came against the Rs in the reverse fixture in November.

The home side's momentum was not swayed by the interval, with the Potters continuing to dictate the fixture.

And they should have doubled their lead following a moment of pinball, but valiant QPR defending and another Begovic stop ensured the game remained within reach.

Substitute Lyndon Gooch also came close to providing a Stoke second, yet his rifled strike whistled beyond the post.

A late Hoops onslaught ensued with the influential Ilias Chair trying to unlock a resolute home defence.

Ultimately, the hosts' slender lead was preserved as they avoided suffering a fifth successive league defeat for the first time since January 2005.

Meanwhile, Marti Cifuentes' outfit remain entrenched in the relegation zone, four points from safety with 14 games still to play.

The managers

Stoke's Steven Schumacher:

"We were all aware of how important the game was. It was an important win and a tough game against a team close to us in the league.

"The performance isn't one that we'll remember forever and the game wasn't a classic, but to get that win at home was so important.

"It's relentless and it's important that we back it up now and I hope that that result gives the players some confidence.

"It's not been easy to play here all season and it's been too long since we've won (at home), so hopefully that stigma has gone.

"We've played a lot better since I've been here than we did tonight but that doesn't matter; we got the win and the fans go home happy."

QPR's Marti Cifuentes:

"I'm disappointed. We had some good chances in the first half to take the lead but unfortunately, we went 1-0 down after a corner.

"They played a back-five and they showed respect to us and we couldn't get the flow we wanted, especially in the second half.

"It was not easy for us to break them down. Still, we tried to compete to the very last second but it was just one of those games.

"Today was a very important game in terms of the table but at the same time, whatever happened today, it wasn't going to be a season changer.

"We need to stay very calm; we're of course disappointed and angry, but we were unbeaten for four games and perhaps someone could think this would be easy."