Stoke City 3-2 Reading: Sam Surridge scores debut goal to earn Potters first opening day win since 2009

Debutant Sam Surridge's last-gasp effort secured Stoke a thrilling 3-2 win over Reading on the opening day of the new Championship campaign.

The 23-year-old came off the bench to fire the hosts to their first opening-day victory since 2009.

Michael O'Neill's Potters were twice pegged back in an entertaining encounter at the Bet365 as Nick Powell and Jacob Brown's efforts were cancelled out by John Swift and Liam Moore.

Image: Sam Surridge scored the winner for Stoke on his debut against Reading

But Surridge secured a welcome three points as fans returned to the ground for the first time in 18 months.

Over 19,000 spectators were in attendance and they were treated to a set-piece masterclass from former Bosnia and Herzegovina international Mario Vrancic.

Stoke goalkeeper Josef Bursik produced a stunning early save to Andy Rinomhota's effort from a tight angle in the 13th minute.

An exciting three-minute first-half burst saw the game spring into life as Stoke went 2-1 up in the blink of an eye. Tommy Smith expertly found Powell at the back post to poke home his perfectly weighted free-kick in the 25th minute.

But the Royals immediately hit back. Swift quickly equalised as he took advantage of some lapse defending to fire home. However, the hosts went down the other end to bag their second.

Powell turned provider for former Barnsley striker Brown to nutmeg Reading keeper Rafael Cabral.

Defender Danny Baath could have made it three when he headed over Vrancic's corner on the half-hour mark. Another Vrancic corner caused panic in the visitor's box as Powell nodded off target.

Playing from the back almost cost O'Neill's side on the stroke of half-time as Lucas Joao missed the target from 25 yards after Bursik's clearance.

Stoke missed a glorious chance to double their lead with the last kick before the break when Ben Wilmot steered Baath's header wide.

Vrancic picked up from where he left off as Scotland international Stephen Fletcher headed over another wicked delivery. Reading stopper Cabral has his palms stung by a well-struck Morgan Fox volley.

The drinks break, which was booed by both sets of supporters in the 57th minute, worked wonders for Veljko Paunovic's outfit.

Moore pulled the visitors level on the hour as he powerfully headed Swift's corner beyond Bursik. Down the other end, Josh Tymon blasted over the bar as Stoke searched for a third lead.

Surridge almost made an instant impact after coming on as he forced Cabral into a fine stop. Brown frustratingly fired over the bar after being played in by Vrancic.

But Surridge made no mistake with just four minutes left as his deflected effort evaded Cabral after Vrancic's clever dummy.

What the managers said...

Stoke's Michael O'Neill: "It was great to win the game, it was an exciting game. We were obviously ahead twice in the game so to be pegged back twice and to win it later in the game is something we haven't done enough. It's probably something the supporters here haven't seen enough of. It's good that we did that today, we showed a lot of character.

"In terms of their work rate, their effort and their desire to win the game, we can't ask for anything more. There were a lot of aspects we were pleased about. I thought at times we were a bit nervy. I think that's normal because players haven't been used to playing in front of fans for so long. I thought at times we were a little bit anxious in possession, turned the ball over at times. But we're trying to do the right things and build the game from the back."

Reading's Veljko Paunovic: "We're a little bit disappointed, definitely. I think we could have started the season with at least a point in this game. After we scored the second goal we created good momentum, but we lost that momentum due to stoppages in the game. That gave them the possibility to come back and strike again in a play where I think we could have done better as a team. We just opened up too much, conceded the space and let them come in our box and in that part of the field I think we could have done better.

"On the other side I think there were positives. The youngsters did well and it was a good test for them in front of a crowd for probably the first time in their careers. They did very well and it was a good response to going behind twice, but it was a reflection of our pre-season that we couldn't play 90 minutes at the intensity that we needed to for this kind of game, especially when you play away. There are some things we need to look back on and address."