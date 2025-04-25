Stoke City 0-2 Sheffield United: Potters in Championship relegation danger after latest defeat

Goals from Sam McCallum and Andre Brooks ensured Sheffield United returned to winning ways by beating Stoke 2-0.

The Blades had seen their automatic promotion hopes ended after losing four of their previous five, including their last three matches away from Bramall Lane.

McCallum had scored just one goal since his summer move from Norwich but popped up at the back post when Rhian Brewster's corner cannoned off Bosun Lawal for the left-back to head in from close range.

Image: Andre Brooks (left) scored Sheffield United's second goal in their win at Stoke within a minute of coming off the bench

Substitute Brooks doubled the advantage late on to end any hopes of a Stoke comeback.

The Blades' 2-1 defeat to Burnley on Monday meant the Clarets secured an automatic promotion place alongside Leeds, meaning United will have to go through the play-offs if they are to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Chris Wilder opted for six changes to the team that lost at Turf Moor four days ago, including the return of McCallum for just his eighth Championship start of the season.

There were also recalls for Femi Siriki, Rob Holding, Brewster, Callum O'Hare and former Potters striker Tyrese Campbell, who scored 36 times in 164 appearances for Stoke between 2018 and 2024.

The defeat was a blow to Mark Robins' Stoke, who are still yet to secure their Championship status mathematically.

Robins made two changes from the 6-0 drubbing at Elland Road on Monday, recalling Lynden Gooch at left-back while Sam Gallagher replaced Ali Al Hamadi up front.

Campbell had scored his first United goal against his former employers back in October and could have opened the scoring early on here when his shot was kept out by Stoke stopper Viktor Johansson.

Met by a chorus of boos on his return to the Bet365 Stadium, Campbell went close again when he latched onto Kieffer Moore's knockdown and saw his effort deflected wide.

Stoke's best chance fell to Jun-Ho Bae, but he fired straight at Michael Cooper after being picked out by Million Manhoef's smart pass following a quick counter-attack.

The opening goal came seven minutes before the break when McCallum powered in his header to put Wilder's men a goal to the good.

Lewis Baker almost hauled the Potters level in spectacular fashion as his curling effort flew agonisingly past the left-hand upright.

Al Hamadi was brought on by Robins in search of an equaliser and headed straight at Cooper when presented with a free header before he was thwarted once again by the Blades stopper when he found himself one-on-one.

Stoke controlled the vast majority of the second half but were hit on the counter when Sydie Peck picked out Brooks at the back post who made it 2-0.

Brooks almost then turned provider when his cross was lifted over by Moore.