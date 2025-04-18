Stoke City 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday:Hosts take big step towards survival

Stoke took a significant step towards retaining their Championship status with a 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the bet365 Stadium.

Dutch winger Million Manhoef opened the scoring in the first half before defender Ben Wilmot added a second after the break following a terrible error from Owls goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

Victory extends the Potters' unbeaten run to five matches - made up of three wins and two draws - and moves them seven points clear of the relegation zone with just three matches of the season remaining.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have now gone six games without a win and drop one place to 15th - just above Stoke who are 16th.

The first chance of note was fashioned by Stoke as Junior Tchamadeu's ball into the box was headed just over the crossbar by Ashley Phillips.

The hosts continued to look the brighter of the two teams in the opening exchanges and deservedly took the lead in the 21st minute, when Manhoef slotted home at the back post after Bae Jun-ho's pull back was diverted to him by Jordan Thompson - an early substitute for the injured Eric Bocat.

Stoke take the lead against Sheffield Wednesday after Million Manhoef tucks home past Pierce Charles at the back post.

They came close to doubling their advantage seven minutes before half-time, with Manhoef's wayward shot being deflected onto the crossbar by Dominic Iorfa before the visitors cleared their lines.

Wednesday's first opportunity of the match came in the 55th minute as Callum Paterson headed Svante Ingelsson's cross into the ground and over the crossbar.

Moments later, Djeidi Gassama's close-range effort was brilliantly blocked by Phillips and deflected out for a corner.

But just as it appeared as though Danny Rohl's side might find a way back into the game, goalkeeper Charles inexplicably fired a goal kick out of his hands straight into the back of Wilmot before the ball ricocheted goalwards and over the line just beyond the hour mark.

Wednesday nearly halved the deficit in the 81st minute through Michael Smith, whose curled attempt hit the inside of the post.

Stoke were good value for the three points, though, and the final whistle was greeted with a huge roar from the home fans.

