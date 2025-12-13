Stoke City 2-1 Swansea City: Ben Pearson scores stunner as Potters end run of three straight Championship defeats

Ben Pearson and Sorba Thomas got the goals as Stoke ended their three-game winless run with a 2-1 victory at home to Swansea.

Defender Pearson hit a sweetly-struck opener late in the first half and Thomas got the second after an hour as the Potters collected only their second win in seven.

Stoke captain Ben Wilmot had a terrific chance to open the scoring after nine minutes. He was on hand to complete a precise passing move, but could not apply the finish to Million Manhoef's pullback, sending the ball the wrong side of the post.

Image: Sorba Thomas scored his fourth goal in five games to put Stoke 2-0 up

The visitors had stopped the rot after their six-game winless run, clocking up back-to-back victories ahead of their trip to the Potteries.

And Vitor Matos' side had their share of openings in the first half, with Josh Tymon shooting narrowly wide of the far post, and Zan Vipotnik coming off second best in a one-on-one with keeper Viktor Johansson after a neat through-ball by Eom Ji-sung.

But the Swans' best chances came from a set-piece from Tymon's corner shortly before the half-hour mark. Johansson got down well to get a hand to Cameron Burgess' header and Liam Cullen was thwarted at close range by Junior Tchamadeu as he tried to turn home the loose ball.

Stoke looked dangerous as the first half wore on, and Eric Bocat teased a curling cross in for Robert Bozenik eight yards out, but the striker could not direct his diving header on target.

Three minutes before the break, however, central defender Pearson produced a wonderful strike to give Stoke the lead.

Under pressure from Bae Jun-ho, Swansea's Goncalo Franco could only nudge the ball into open space 25 yards from his own goal. The advancing Pearson ran onto it and let fly with a fine effort, sending the ball beyond Lawrence Vigouroux and inside the post.

Stoke should have had a second just moments into the second half when Tatsuki Seko crossed into the box, Jun-ho's header clearing the bar.

Jun-ho made amends on the hour mark, providing the cross for Thomas to double the hosts' lead. The Korean wrong-footed two defenders with his ball from the right and Thomas arrived right on cue to finish clinically and take his season's tally to eight.

Stoke threatened to take the game away from Swansea with Manhoef, Ashley Phillips and Jun-ho going close.

Vipotnik then gave Swansea hope with 12 minutes left, making it 2-1 from Melker Widell's ball in from the left, the striker also making it eight for the season.

Their frantic efforts after that strike proved fruitless, however, and with some, at times, desperate defending, Stoke saw out seven minutes of stoppage time to claim the victory.

