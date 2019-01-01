A new Premier League season is fast approaching, and with it comes fresh opportunity for the next generation of superstars in football.
Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis Skelly and Lucas Bergvall were just a few of the names to prove last season that if you're good enough, you are old enough to thrive at the highest level.
Now, whether they are academy graduates or new signings, the next wave of young stars are ready to make their mark in the top-flight.
Here, Sky Sports takes a look at the players that could be set for a breakout season in the Premier League.
These are the players we think are Next Up.
Rio Ngumoha
Club: Liverpool
Age: 16
Position: Winger
Nation: England
Rio Ngumoha has emerged at the perfect time for Liverpool following Luis Diaz’s departure to Bayern Munich this summer.
With an opening on the left wing, the 16-year-old has grabbed his opportunity in pre-season with both hands.
He provided an assist against AC Milan, scored a stunning solo goal in the win against Yokohama F. Marinos and took just five minutes in the game against Athletic Club to claim a goal and assist.
Sky Sports News reported Liverpool's transfer decisions for the rest of the summer will be based around the club's desire to give Ngumoha a clear pathway into the first team.
Despite only being at the early stages of his career, Ngumoha’s bravery on the ball and technical skills mean he has placed himself firmly in contention for Premier League minutes this season.
The club rate the young talent, who was signed from Chelsea’s academy in 2024, highly, and with Diaz’s exit set to provide him with more minutes in his favoured position on the left, he has the perfect opportunity to thrive in Arne Slot’s side.
Chido Obi
Club: Manchester United
Age: 17
Position: Forward
Nation: Denmark
Manchester United supporters have had a brief glimpse into what Chido Obi can produce – but this is just the start.
The 17-year-old forward was thrust into the Old Trafford limelight last season as Ruben Amorim desperately searched for goals with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling in the final third.
Despite pressure being heaped on the young talent – who left the Arsenal academy in 2024 – Obi showed flashes of what he can offer at the highest level.
Two goals on United’s post-season tour of Asia, followed by two more while on international duty with Denmark’s U20 side, will see Obi come into the new season full of confidence and eager to impress.
United have recruited well in forward areas with Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and now Benjamin Sesko arriving through the door at Old Trafford.
With pressure hopefully alleviated on the goal front, Obi can play with freedom when given the chance in the first team as he searches for a first competitive goal for the senior side.
Diego Leon
Club: Manchester United
Age: 18
Position: Left back
Nation: Paraguay
After signing a pre-contract agreement to join from Cerro Porteno in January, United fans are finally seeing why their club splashed up to £7m to sign the Paraguay talent.
“He’s learning things, he’s powerful, he’s going to be a very good player,” said Amorim after Leon’s first minutes for his new club against Leeds United in pre-season.
Leon started the fixture before being replaced by Patrick Dorgu, another fresh face at United who will be hoping to secure the starting left wing-back role, with Leon as his understudy, in 2025/26.
With little to no experience outside the Paraguayan Primera Division, patience will be needed with Leon as he adjusts to life in the Premier League.
Whether it's through brief cameos or featuring in the domestic cups, United fans will be paying close attention to Leon’s development.
Ayden Heaven
Club: Manchester United
Age: 18
Position: Centre back
Nation: England
Ayden Heaven left Arsenal in February in search of first-team opportunities and went on to make his Premier League debut against the Gunners one month later.
Heaven’s size, poise in possession and ability as a ball carrier make him a perfect fit for Ruben Amorim’s system.
As a result, plenty more minutes could be on the horizon this season.
His development in the first team had already been fast-tracked due to an injury Lisandro Martinez but exits for both Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans should mean Heaven sees his role increased in the new campaign.
Heaven, who featured in all of United’s pre-season fixtures before picking up an injury against Fiorentina, predominantly plays on the left side of a back three but is capable of playing across other positions within the back line.
Luka Vuskovic
Club: Tottenham
Age: 18
Position: Centre back
Nation: Croatia
Just under two years after reaching an agreement to sign Luka Vuskovic, anticipation is now building around Tottenham’s new prospect within the centre of defence.
Already capped for the Croatia national team at the age of 18, Vuskovic made a strong impression in his debut for the club against Reading, scoring a goal and registering an assist within eight minutes of coming on.
With Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin and Kevin Danso likely ahead of him, the pathway to the first team is not straightforward.
Reports have suggested clubs across Europe are circling to take the player on loan for the upcoming season.
However, if given the chance in north London, Vuskovic has all the traits needed to succeed. Tall, strong, dominant in the air and comfortable in possession.
It’s a new-look side under Thomas Frank and their young Croatian defender could undoubtedly be a part of it.
Estevao Willian
Club: Chelsea
Age: 18
Position:
Nation: Brazil
Estevao Willian has already had a taste of facing Premier League opposition, which strangely arrived against his team-mates for the upcoming season.
After sealing a £29.1m move to Stamford Bridge last year, the 18-year-old talent came up against the Blues during the Club World Cup, losing to the eventual champions via a late own-goal from Palmeiras teammate Weverton.
Estevao scored in that fixture, cancelling out Cole Palmer’s first-half strike by striding forward and slotting his effort past Robert Sanchez from a tight angle on the right.
He did the same on his debut for Chelsea, sweeping home from close range after Palmer's shot bounced back into play off the crossbar against Bayer Leverkusen.
The duo already looked to have a natural chemistry during the 2-0 win at home, as Estevao gave a glimpse into the traits that earned the nickname ‘Messinho’ or ‘Little Messi’.
"In terms of Estevao, we could be talking about a phenomenon," South American expert Tim Vickery told Sky Sports.
Predominantly a right-winger, Estevao is already settling to life in England and could provide real competition for Pedro Neto on that flank.
Max Dowman
Club: Arsenal
Age: 15
Position:
Nation: England
The hype around Arsenal’s 15-year-old prospect Max Dowman has begun and after starring in the pre-season victory against Newcastle, it is showing no signs of slowing down.
Dowman is well ahead of schedule at the Emirates and, despite his age, now seems to be in the first-team picture after featuring in all of Arsenal’s friendlies during the summer.
He was a regular in first-team training for Mikel Arteta’s team last season, but Premier League and Champions League rules prevent players in the U15 age group or younger from competing.
Hailed as the “best 15-year-old in the country” by Arsenal team-mate Declan Rice, Dowman could be the latest youth product to emerge from Hale End.
Bukayo Saka, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly, as well as the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah, are just a few of those to have broken through in recent years.
Overexposure will be accounted for, but so far, Dowman is taking everything in his stride when tasked with stepping up at the senior level.
If you’re good enough, you’re old enough. Prepare to see more of the young playmaker this season.
Jorrel Hato
Club: Chelsea
Age: 19
Position: Left back/centre back
Nation: Netherlands
Jorrel Hato is the latest young recruit to join the ranks at Stamford Bridge after the Blues secured a £35.5m deal, plus add-ons, to sign the Netherlands defender.
The 19-year-old quickly became a mainstay in Ajax’s first team after leaving his hometown club Sparta Rotterdam in 2018 to follow in the footsteps of Johan Cruyff, Frank Rijkaard and Dennis Bergkamp.
Upon his departure, Ajax technical director Alex Kroes stated the club had lost one of their “pillars” of defence as he now looks to break into Enzo Maresca’s plans.
His accolades speak for themselves. Aside from over 100 appearances for the Dutch giants before turning 20, Hato became the youngest player to captain the club at just 17 and has been capped by the Netherlands six times already.
All but two of his 42 appearances for the club last season arrived at left-back. Chelsea signed the player to provide cover for Marc Cucurella in the position but Hato can also operate within the centre of defence, where he may be needed after Levi Colwill's injury.
He is used to playing regular football and with Chelsea looking to compete in four competitions this season, the opportunities to impress will arrive.
Marc Guiu
Club: Chelsea – on loan at Sunderland
Age: 18
Position: Striker
Nation: Spain
Marc Guiu has been used sparingly since making the switch from Barcelona to Chelsea with just five starts to his name, most of which have arrived in the Europa Conference League, for the Blues.
Now, the La Masia academy graduate could be given a chance to shine in Regis Le Bris’ newly promoted Sunderland side after joining the Black Cats on a loan for the 2025/26 season.
When given the chance, Guiu has impressed. His six goals on the way to Chelsea’s Conference League triumph last season were just two shy of top goal scorer Afimico Pululu.
A feat made even more impressive when you consider it arrived in just seven appearances, in comparison to 12 from the Jagiellonia forward.
Guiu needed 33 seconds to announce himself to the football world when he made his debut for Barcelona in October 2023 – becoming their youngest and fastest debutant at 17 to score for the club.
He’ll be given a lot more time than that to prove himself on Wearside.
Chris Rigg
Club: Sunderland
Age: 18
Position: Midfielder
Nation: England
Age is just a number for Chris Rigg. At 18, he is a focal point of Sunderland’s squad and a key reason the club is back the Premier League for the upcoming season.
A product of the Sunderland youth academy after joining in primary school, Rigg has quickly gone from an exciting prospect used off the bench to one of the first names on the team sheet.
The attacking midfielder featured 42 times in the Championship last season and was named EFL Championship Apprentice of the Season after recording four goals and one assist on the way to promotion.
Regis Le Bris previously labelled Rigg as a “symbol” of what he wants to create at the club. Securing a new deal for him, with his current contract set to expire in 2027, should be a priority.
An injury has interrupted his pre-season preparations, but 68 minutes against Rayo Vallecano could mean he is in contention to resume responsibilities in midfield in the opener against West Ham on August 16.
It might take a few games to get back up to speed - but Sunderland’s homegrown star is ready for the next step.