Every new season brings fresh hope for Premier League fans. The hope that this one might be different - or, in some cases, just like the last four.

Part of the reason for that often misguided optimism is the presence of new faces emerging, whether it be a signing or a young player coming through your club's academy.

Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton hadn't started a Premier League game before last season, but found themselves in the England squad for Euro 2024 by the summer.

There is a whole new cast of rookies hoping to have their breakout season this time around. We've picked 10 Under 21s - none of whom have started a game in the Premier League before - that might do it.

These are the players we think could be Next Up.