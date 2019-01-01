Every new season brings fresh hope for Premier League fans. The hope that this one might be different - or, in some cases, just like the last four.
Part of the reason for that often misguided optimism is the presence of new faces emerging, whether it be a signing or a young player coming through your club's academy.
Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton hadn't started a Premier League game before last season, but found themselves in the England squad for Euro 2024 by the summer.
There is a whole new cast of rookies hoping to have their breakout season this time around. We've picked 10 Under 21s - none of whom have started a game in the Premier League before - that might do it.
These are the players we think could be Next Up.
Toby Collyer
Club: Manchester United
Age: 20
Position: Defensive/central midfielder
Nation: England
Erik ten Hag marked Toby Collyer as one to watch after Manchester United's FA Cup final win over City at the end of last season at Wembley.
Just as he had done with Kobbie Mainoo a year earlier following the Carabao Cup triumph, he pulled the academy prospect to one side and told him he too could be part of celebrations like these soon.
United are understood to be set on keeping Collyer at Old Trafford this season and he is expected to get chances in the first-team. Injury has slowed his ascent, but internally there have never been doubts about his quality.
Ten Hag's presence at his contract signing earlier this summer, a rare occurrence for a young player coming through the ranks at Carrington, is yet another sign of how highly the manager rates him.
The 20-year-old - signed from Brighton in 2022 - is a holding midfielder that can also operate box-to-box, an area of the field United in which are lacking heading into the new season.
Collyer's ability on the ball and an engine that allows him to cover a lot of ground in both directions make him well-suited to the high-octane, transitional style of play at United. Keep an eye on him.
Lucas Bergvall
Club: Tottenham
Age: 18
Position: Central midfielder
Nation: Sweden
Lucas Bergvall was one of the big stories on a quieter-than-usual Deadline Day in January. The Swedish teen sensation chose a move to Tottenham and the Premier League ahead of Barcelona.
The decision to pick Spurs seems to have been a wise one, with the Swede already pushing for a starting place on the opening weekend of the Premier League season against Leicester, live on Sky Sports.
Bergvall has shone during an impressive pre-season for Ange Postecoglou's side in midfield. Despite being only 18, he is comfortable in possession anywhere on the pitch, and particularly dangerous in the final third.
The teenager can break lines with his powerful ball-carrying and thrives in tight spaces. He is sure to ease the creative burden on James Maddison this season while also providing deeper cover.
Don't be surprised to see Bergvall play a leading role for Spurs.
Omari Hutchinson
Club: Ipswich
Age: 20
Position: Winger
Nation: Jamaica
Omari Hutchinson first came to public attention as a 12-year-old when he went viral for showing off his skills with the F2 Freestylers as an Arsenal academy player.
Hutchinson, a tricky left-footed winger who likes to cut in off the right, moved to Chelsea aged 18, but felt his future was better served at Ipswich after an eye-catching loan, signing permanently earlier this summer.
Ipswich saw enough to part with an initial £18m, a club-record, for Hutchinson after he scored 10 goals and provided six assists in his first season of professional football.
Hutchinson got a taste of Premier League football with Chelsea, brought on as a substitute in a 1-0 defeat to Man City at Stamford Bridge by Graham Potter in January 2023, but has had to bide his time until now.
If he can successfully make the transition with Ipswich, returning to the top-flight for the first time in 22 years, there could be a few regretful onlookers at his former clubs.
Ethan Nwaneri
Club: Arsenal
Age: 17
Position: Attacking midfielder
Nation: England
Ethan Nwaneri, the Premier League's youngest-ever player, could finally be about to get his chance to truly make a mark on the division.
His appearance off the bench at Brentford in 2022, aged 15 years 181 days as a schoolboy, means he is part of the league's history, but Nwaneri will hope that's not the extent of his legacy.
Mikel Arteta has faced criticism for the limited opportunities he's afforded to academy players since Arsenal have become title contenders, although Nwaneri seems most likely to buck that trend.
Myles Lewis-Skelly, part of the same cohort as Nwaneri, was a tough omission from this list. The 17-year-old is comfortable playing anywhere in midfield and has shone over the summer.
Nwaneri is fighting with Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice for minutes in those advanced midfield roles, but has shown in pre-season that he can be an asset for Arsenal this season, albeit likely off the bench.
Arteta has praised Nwaneri's unique ability to escape from seemingly impossibly tight spaces, comparing him to Jack Wilshere, who was his coach in the Arsenal academy.
Arsenal managed to fight off reported competition from Chelsea and Man City to keep Nwaneri at Arsenal, but Arteta will be under pressure to give the 17-year-old minutes this season or risk losing another Hale End product.
If Nwaneri can deliver on his promise, Arsenal could have another star boy on their hands.
Yankuba Minteh
Club: Brighton
Age: 20
Position: Winger
Nation: Gambia
Newcastle fans might find it hard to watch Brighton games this year if Yankuba Minteh is on the team sheet. His £30m sale in late June was never part of the plan, but necessary to stay in line with Profitability and Sustainability Rules.
Minteh was a bright spark off the right wing in Arne Slot's Feyenoord side last season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in the Eredivisie as they finished runners-up to PSV Eindhoven.
His performances in pre-season have only added to the sense that Brighton have pulled off yet another coup in the transfer market. The 20-year-old was with Danish side Odense Boldklub only last summer.
Brighton's new head coach Fabian Hurzeler will have plenty of options out wide this season with Minteh, Simon Adingra and Kaoru Mitoma to choose from. The Gambia international could be a surprise package.
Minteh, who is most dangerous cutting in on his left foot, can also play through the middle and on the other wing. Expect him to make an impact this season.
Amario Cozier-Duberry
Club: Brighton
Age: 19
Position: Winger
Nation: England
Amario Cozier-Duberry's move to Brighton is one of the big reasons Arsenal fans have been a bit ruffled about the lack of chances being given to their young players.
The left-footed right-winger chose not to sign a new deal with Arsenal this summer in favour of a move to the south coast because of a clearer path to the first team.
In Cozier-Duberry's specific case, the presence of Bukayo Saka, an ever-present in Arsenal's title-chasing side, perhaps always made a departure inevitable.
He's hardly got it easy at Brighton, though, competing with fellow new-arrival Minteh, Adingra and Mitoma for minutes on the wings.
Arsenal fans will be paying close attention to see how Cozier-Duberry gets on at the Amex this season.
Brighton's stellar track record of developing young players would suggest he is in the right place to make the step-up to the Premier League.
Archie Gray
Club: Tottenham
Age: 18
Position: Central midfielder
Nation: England
Archie Gray is to become the 24th player to have followed in their father's footsteps by playing in the Premier League this season.
Andy Gray played 51 times in the English top-flight for Leeds, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland, and expectations are even higher for his son following his move to Tottenham from Leeds earlier this summer.
Gray comes from a footballing dynasty spanning three generations. His grandfather, Frank, is a European Cup winner, while his great uncle, Eddie, is a Leeds legend.
It's taken little time for Gray to earn the trust of Spurs boss Postecoglou, who has experimented using the midfielder in defence in pre-season.
Versatility like that makes it likely we will be seeing plenty of Gray this season for Spurs. This is a mature young player with plenty of experience under his belt already from his time at Leeds.
You'll see the best of Gray when he plays as a box-to-box midfielder.
Harry Amass
Club: Manchester United
Age: 17
Position: Left-back
Nation: England
Harry Amass is well ahead of schedule at Manchester United. Having barely had the chance to feature for the U21s since joining from Watford last summer, he now potentially finds himself in the first-team frame.
The 17-year-old was one of United's most stand-out players in pre-season, linking up well with Marcus Rashford down the left flank, and showed no sign of the step-up proving too much.
Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's availability issues have made left-back a problem position for United. There are, of course, other solutions, but Amass made a strong case for himself in the USA, starting all three games.
The flying full-back has been compared to Shaw for his style of play, and the England international name-checked Amass last season when asked which young player we should be keeping an eye on.
Shaw will be hoping he enjoys more luck with injury in this season, but if those issues persist, United now have an exciting understudy in place.
Ten Hag has raised the prospect of Amass getting his chance this season, although he says the teenager is not quite at the stage Mainoo found himself in 12 months ago. He's not far away, though.
Savio
Club: Manchester City
Age: 20
Position: Winger
Nation: Brazil
Savio is the shining example of the City Football Group's multi-club model. Signed from French side Troyes after a loan spell with Girona in LaLiga - both CFG clubs - he is returning to the mothership to play in the Premier League.
Eleven goals and 10 assists for Girona across all competitions last season is an impressive return for the 20-year-old. His form helped Girona to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.
Savio is left-footed and plays on either wing, predominantly featuring off the left last season. Michel, the Girona coach, says he hasn't seen a one-on-one talent as impressive in LaLiga since Vinicius Junior.
Julian Alvarez's departure leaves a spot free in Man City's attacking line for Savio to fill. Director of football Txiki Begiristain says the winger has a big role to play for the champions this season.
Savio's signing has gone under the radar, but don't underestimate him.
Mikey Moore
Club: Tottenham
Age: 17
Position: Winger
Nation: England
Mikey Moore is the youngest inclusion on this list, fresh off his 17th birthday, but don't underestimate the young Tottenham forward.
Spurs think very highly of Moore, which was reflected in their decision to hand him a three-year deal over the weekend, the longest contract clubs can offer to U18s.
There is an expectation that Moore will get his chances this season under Postecoglou, with Spurs needing a deeper squad as they contend with an extended Europa League schedule.
Moore became Spurs' youngest-ever player to feature for the club when he came on against Man City in the Premier League last season, and was a substitute on the final day against Sheffield United as well.
The forward was prolific in Premier League 2 last season, scoring 14 goals and registering eight assists in 12 games, making him a dangerous weapon for Postecoglou.
Trey Nyoni
Club: Liverpool
Age: 17
Position: Central/attacking midfielder
Nation: England
As you may have noticed, Trey Nyoni is the 11th player to be included on this list of 10. He is our bonus selection and here is why.
Nyoni was one of the many Liverpool youngsters called upon last season by Jurgen Klopp amid an injury crisis. That's when he came off the bench to become Liverpool's youngest-ever player to feature in the FA Cup.
Nyoni's performances in pre-season have stirred up excitement among the fans. His goal against Sevilla at Anfield - a strike on the bounce - was the perfect way to cap off the summer.
But Arne Slot has urged patience over Nyoni, who he says needs time to grow into his body to be able to cope with the rigours of Premier League football. His slight frame certainly backs up Slot's thinking.
The plan for Nyoni, it seems, will be to integrate him slowly into senior football so as not to rush his physical development and risk a potential injury, thus limiting his minutes in the Premier League.
While his body may not be completely ready to make the step-up, he has more than enough talent to do so. Don't rule out a cameo that sets the Premier League alight. Nyoni is our wildcard.