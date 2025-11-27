Strasbourg 2-1 Crystal Palace: Eagles throw away lead to slip down Conference League standings

Strasbourg came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at the Stade de la Meinau as the Eagles' hopes of finishing in the UEFA Conference League's top-eight positions were dented.

Jean-Philippe Mateta was the architect of the opening goal as the giant France striker initially did well to control a long ball, before holding off his markers on the edge of the box and then finding Tyrick Mitchell with a cheeky through-ball.

The left-back still had a lot of work to do from a tight angle, however his low drive nestled in the far corner and just seconds later the visitors came close to doubling their lead after Strasbourg's on-loan Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders went walkabout.

Ismaila Sarr could only hit the inside of the post from 30 yards and Palace were made to pay for that open-goal miss when Strasbourg hit back eight minutes into the second half after a brilliantly worked team goal that ended with the impressive Emanuel Emegha - who joins Chelsea next season - converting at the back post.

The Eagles then spurned two great chances to re-take the lead as first substitute Adam Wharton hit the bar with the goal gaping after a mix-up at the back by the hosts, before Penders denied Yeremy Pino.

Oliver Glasner's side were made to pay when Strasbourg went in front for the first time 13 minutes from time when ex-Brighton forward Julio Enciso's delightful free kick hit the crossbar, with 19-year-old Moroccan Samir El Mourabet reacting quickest to turn home the rebound.

As a result, Palace's recent five-game unbeaten run in all competitions came to an end as they slipped down to 18th in the Conference League standings.

Glasner: We deserved to lose after missing so many chances

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner on TNT Sports:

"Pretty easy [why we lost] when you twice have an empty goal in front of you and you miss the goal twice hitting the post.

"Could be, should be 3-1 up and then we have the big chance one against the keeper. We had this too often to be honest this season that we didn't decide the game when we could decide it.

"And of course even after the free-kick we weren't sharp enough and then at the end I think we missed one or two per cent and that's why we lost against a good Strasbourg team.

"Yeah, okay, you can concede the equaliser, but then we have the next empty net. And then with the next big chance, one against the keeper we are missing and then you lose a game and I think that's why we also deserve to lose today.

"We need more players who show up in scoring goals. That's what we know. But on the other side nobody does it on purpose, but at the moment it just happens too often.

"You can't always rely to keep the clean sheet because the opposition is always doing well and it would give us a little bit more more time to relax in a game if you scored a third."