Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sunderland vs Coventry City. Sky Bet Championship.

Stadium of Light.

Sunderland 1

  • J Clarke (12th minute)

Coventry City 0

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

    free_kick_won icon

    Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matt Godden following a fast break.

    miss icon

    Attempt missed. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lynden Gooch with a cross.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.

    free_kick_won icon

    Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Elliot Embleton (Sunderland).

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dan Ballard.

    yellow_card icon

    Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Elliot Embleton (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    free_kick_won icon

    Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

    attempt_blocked icon

    Attempt blocked. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    free_kick_won icon

    Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).

    free_kick_lost icon

    Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

    free_kick_won icon

    Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    offside icon

    Offside, Sunderland. Alex Pritchard tries a through ball, but Ross Stewart is caught offside.

    goal icon

    Goal! Sunderland 1, Coventry City 0. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lynden Gooch with a cross.

    attempt_saved icon

    Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elliot Embleton.

    start icon

    First Half begins.

    line_up icon

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.