30' Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

28' Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

28' Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).

26' Attempt missed. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matt Godden following a fast break.

24' Attempt missed. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lynden Gooch with a cross.

23' Attempt saved. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.

21' Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

21' Foul by Elliot Embleton (Sunderland).

20' Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dan Ballard.

20' Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20' Foul by Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City).

20' Elliot Embleton (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Josh Eccles (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

18' Foul by Jack Clarke (Sunderland).

16' Attempt blocked. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

15' Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

15' Foul by Dan Ballard (Sunderland).

14' Foul by Ben Sheaf (Coventry City).

14' Alex Pritchard (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

14' Offside, Sunderland. Alex Pritchard tries a through ball, but Ross Stewart is caught offside.

12' Goal! Sunderland 1, Coventry City 0. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lynden Gooch with a cross.

3' Attempt saved. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elliot Embleton.

First Half begins.