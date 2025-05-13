Sunderland 1-1 Coventry City, AET (Agg: 3-2): Dan Ballard's last-minute header sends Black Cats to Championship play-off final

Dan Ballard headed home in the last minute of extra-time to steer Sunderland into the Championship play-off final, as they beat Coventry 3-2 on aggregate.

Sunderland led 2-1 heading into the second leg, but Ephron Mason-Clark took them to extra-time after levelling the tie late in the second half.

And when penalties loomed, Ballard struck. Nodding in from a corner in the second minute of added time to send the Stadium of Light into meltdown.

Sunderland now face Sheffield United in the final at Wembley, after the Blades made history in beating Bristol City 6-0 on aggregate in the other semi-final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the full-time scenes from the Stadium of Light after Sunderland sealed a Sky Bet Championship play-off final spot thanks to a last-gasp winner against Coventry

Championship play-off final The Championship play-off final is on Saturday May 24, live on Sky Sports Football.

Super Dan Ballard - who didn't even expect to start the tie

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A last-second header from defender Dan Ballard sent the Stadium of Light into pandemonium and Sunderland to Wembley for the Sky Bet Championship play-off final

Things change so fast in football. Ballard did not even expect to start the first leg, let alone become the toast of Wearside after the second.

The defender had not started a game since February before Friday night's trip to Coventry. But he was immense throughout the tie in defence, and provided an incredible moment to win it at the other end.

Dan Ballard on Sky Sports Football:

"It's what dreams are made of, really. The fans today were absolutely incredible. It was just feeling like it wasn't going to be our day.

"All the lads were desperate to give them something to celebrate. What a dramatic final. It's what dreams are made of.

"I got up too early [for the header]. I was so determined, and I can't remember what happened. It just happened like that. It was some feeling that.

"I was so nervous going into that first game. He [Regis Le Bris] has left Chris Mepham out who has been our best player all season.

"So, it was a big call and I feel for him but I'm just so happy the gaffer put his trust in me and hopefully I've repaid it."

Image: Ballard rose highest from a corner in the final minute of extra-time

Sunderland's Luke O'Nien on Sky Sports Football:

"I'm lost for words. I'm just looking around at what this man's [Dan Ballard] done for this city. It's incredible.

"It's a credit to Coventry. It's a tough one to take. I think it was a hell of a tie, so credit to them and their fans. I've been on the receiving end of a loss in the semis, and it was a tough one, but I really enjoyed the game, they're tough opponents and they'll come good.

"It's been a bit of a blur the whole game. I've only really just remembered the last minute. I saw Ballard's top off, everyone running in different directions. I can't remember the game, to be honest with you. I only remember the last minute."

Le Bris: We were preparing for penalties!

Image: Sunderland will play Sheffield United for a place in the Premier League after Ballard's late winner

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris on Sky Sports Football:

"We were on a list of who will [take a penalty]. But this final corner kick was absolutely fantastic for Ballard. The players deserve this and we'll have a fantastic final to play now.

"[Ballard] is a strong man in the back line because we have other type of footballers and his physicality is very important for us and if he can score like that, it's fantastic.

"On Thursday we'll switch on for the final, sure. So now it's a question of just enjoying, recovering, and we'll switch on for the final very quickly."

Lampard gutted but proud of his players: We didn't deserve that

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Coventry City manager Frank Lampard suggested his side did not deserve to lose the play-off semi-final tie against Sunderland and felt the Sky Blues were the better side over the two legs

Coventry boss Frank Lampard on Sky Sports Football:

"Firstly, congratulations to Sunderland. But I've got immense pride in my players, over the two games, we dominated at home and dominated huge periods of this game.

"Where we've come from, 17th in the league in December, the players have been brilliant in the second half of the season. We're competing with the parachute teams in terms of where we finish.

"We came here with absolute bravery to play the way we play. They had to concede to us because of the way we played, the way the lads controlled the game. They don't deserve it, the players. I'm a lot older, I've been around a lot, so I've taken whacks and I've had success.

"I suppose I can be maybe a tiny bit more balanced in my job, but for those players, they don't deserve that. So congratulations to Sunderland. We're not bitter, but we were the better team over the two football matches. That's absolutely clear. That's why they'll be so happy that they won that game. They're going to Wembley, but in a football sense I feel massive pride."

A terrific Tifo set an epic stage

Tifos have become the recent talk of the town in English football, and Sunderland's did not disappoint - providing an epic staging for the second leg.

Image: Sunderland fans revealed a tifo before the game

Coventry carve their way back into the tie

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ephron Mason-Clark headed Coventry ahead at Sunderland to pull the Sky Blues level on aggregate

It was a tactically-astute performance from Sunderland in the first leg. A brilliant away-day display to give themselves the lead heading into the second.

But it felt as if they were sitting a little too deep at the Stadium of Light, inviting a little too much pressure. It told on 76 minutes as Coventry found the breakthrough - Mason-Clark getting on to the end of Milan van Ewijk's cross to feed a low shot into the bottom corner.

"It had been coming," Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips told Sky Sports Football. "They put so many crosses into the box and Sunderland were giving them too much time and space."

Into extra-time... where Ballard becomes the hero

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Haji Wright missed a huge chance to win the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final for Coventry against Sunderland when his free header from six yards missed the target

Haji Wright then missed a glorious chance at the end of the 90 minutes and we were into extra-time. It seemed like penalties were destined, but, with the last kick of the game - well, the last head of the tie - Ballard rose from a corner to nod one in off the bar.

"If anyone deserved to score a winner in this game it was Dan Ballard," co-commentator Don Goodman told Sky Sports Football. "He has been immense in both legs."

Cue bedlam. "This is a volume of noise I've not heard before," added Jobi McAnuff on the mic.

Phillips: Sunderland got away with it at times but they deserve place in final

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips suggested that despite deserving the win over Coventry in the play-off semi-final, the Black Cats 'got away it' at times during the second-leg at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips on Sky Sports Football:

"It's ironic that Coventry scored the most from set-plays and crosses this season, and it's a set-play that has cost them. It's cruel, and you saw that Frank (Lampard) was gutted.

"But it's about taking chances and Sunderland took theirs. We asked at the beginning of the play-offs who'd be the hero, and Dan Ballard has done that.

"I don't think [Regis Le Bris] will change his tactics. It's a big pitch, it will be red hot, and they'll conserve their energy. Maybe take a set-play and hit them on the counter-attack.

"Do they deserve to be there? I'll say yes. The spirit, the hunger and the desire they've shown. They needed a bit of luck and they got that with the second goal down at Coventry.

"They've got away with murder tonight at times, but it's football. Now they need to take it to Wembley and put in a performance against a very good Sheffield United team."